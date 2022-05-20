WEISER — On May 12-13, the local track and field teams in the Snake River Valley conference traveled to Weiser High School to compete in the SRV District Championships, in order to determine which athletes will represent the conference at the 3A IHSAA State Championships.
In the SRV, the top four athletes in each event will automatically qualify to the state track meet, along with the next best time/mark from the SRV, the Southeast Conference, and the Mountain Rivers Conference. The top two relay teams will also qualify.
Additionally, athletes can qualify for the state track meet through a hardship, which includes three possible hardship qualifiers.
If the athlete surpasses the qualifying standard for their respective event, they would be eligible for a hardship. If the athlete could provide proof that they were physically unable to compete their district meet, or if they competed at the district meet and failed to meet the qualifying mark due to an incident beyond the athlete’s control, they could be eligible for a hardship.
The following results display the automatic qualifiers in each of the individual events and relays.
Boys
Team Scores:
1. Fruitland, 150
4. Payette, 74
5. Weiser 45
100 Meters
2. Luke Barinaga, junior, Fruitland, 11.82
200 Meters
1. Levi Bennett, sophomore, Payette, 22.98, PR
2. Luke Barinaga, junior, Fruitland, 23.52, PR
400 Meters
2. Levi Bennett, sophomore, Payette, 52.93
3. Colton Foster, senior, Weiser, 53.26
800 Meters
3. Atticus Andersen, senior, Fruitland, 2:09.20
4. Brodie Greif, senior, Fruitland, 2:12.29
1600 Meters
3. Atticus Andersen, senior, Fruitland, 4:54.30
4. Jacob Pett, senior, Fruitland, 4:55.08
3200 Meters
3. Atticus Andersen, senior, Fruitland, 10:34.20
4. Ethan Starr, senior, Fruitland, 10:43.75
110m Hurdles
1. Caleb Davis, junior, Fruitland, 15.77
4. Jim Ayers, senior, Payette, 18.26
300m Hurdles
2. Jim Ayers, senior, Payette, 43.69
3. Tyler Feeley, sophomore, Payette, 44.84
4x100 Relay
2. Fruitland, 45.46 (Luke Barinaga, Caleb Davis, Chandan Husfloen, Theo Jackson)
Shot Put
1. Tristan McMahill, junior, Weiser, 45’1”, PR
2. Marcus Jones, junior, Fruitland, 43’2”
4. Haiden Carroll, senior, Fruitland, 40’5”
Discus
1. Marcus Jones, junior, Fruitland, 135’10.5”
3. Daniel Rodriguez, senior, Weiser, 119’6”
High Jump
1. Cace Lewis, senior, Payette, 6’4”
2. Caleb Davis, junior, Fruitland, 6’
Pole Vault
2. Levi Bennett, sophomore, Payette, 12’
3. Caleb Davis, junior, Fruitland, 12’, PR
4. Tyler Feeley, sophomore, Payette, 12’
Long Jump
1. Luke Barinaga, junior, Fruitland, 19’10”
2. Cace Lewis, senior, Payette, 19’4”
3. Xander Gray, freshman, Weiser, 19’
Triple Jump
1. Jake Larson, junior, Fruitland, 40’8.5”
3. Theo Jackson, junior, Fruitland, 40’3.5”
Girls
Team Scores:
1. Fruitland, 128
3. Weiser, 102
6. Payette, 42
100 Meters
1. Lydia Lindsey, freshman, Fruitland, 13.11
4. Tanita Arendt, senior, Payette, 13.55
200 Meters
1. Lydia Lindsey, freshman, Fruitland, 27.25
2. Kailee Lerew, freshman, Weiser, 27.70
3. Ambri Hart, junior, Fruitland, 27.56
400 Meters
1. Mattie Shirts, junior, Weiser, 1:02.05
2. Kailee Lerew, freshman, Weiser, 1:02.68
800 Meters
1. Emma Hillam, senior, Fruitland, 2:15.11, PR
2. Kylee Quinton, junior, Weiser, 2:18.38, PR
1600 Meters
1. Emma Hillam, senior, Fruitland, 5:25.30
2. Kylee Quinton, junior, Weiser, 5:40.83
3. Braylee Peterson, sophomore, Fruitland, 5:59.04, PR
3200 Meters
1. Emma Hillam, senior, Fruitland, 11:09.09
3. Braylee Peterson, sophomore, Fruitland, 13:42.44, PR
4. Maddie Hardy, junior, Fruitland, 14:09.12, PR
4x100 Relay
1. Fruitland, 51.43 (Ambri Hart, Zoey Berry, Aleksi Drollinger, Lydia Lindsey)
4x200 Relay
1. Weiser, 1:50.75 (Kailee Lerew, Kate Davies, Shae Kunz, Mattie Shirts)
2. Fruitland, 1:54.09 (Aleksi Drollinger, Zoey Berry, Sybil McGinnis, Baylee Rawlinson)
4x400 Relay
1. Weiser, 4:11.26 (Kailee Lerew, Kylee Quinton, Kate Davies, Mattie Shirts)
Medley Relay
1. Fruitland, 1:51.65 (Zoey Berry, Ambri Hart, Aleksi Drollinger, Emma Hillam)
2. Weiser, 1:55.71 (Shae Kunz, Kamryn Doty, Kate Davies, Kylee Quinton)
Discus
3. Matlin Wolery, senior, Weiser, 94’0.5”, PR
High Jump
1. Lydia Lindsey, freshman, Fruitland, 5’3”
Pole Vault
1. Sydney Denison, senior, Payette, 9’6”
3. Shae Kunz, senior, Weiser, 9’
Long Jump
1. Sydney Denison, senior, Payette, 16’5.25”
4. Aleksi Drollinger, freshman, Fruitland, 15’4.25”, PR
Triple Jump
1. Sydney Denison, senior, Payette, 36’9”, PR
2. Mattie Shirts, junior, Weiser, 34’1.5”
3. Tanita Arendt, senior, Payette, 33’11.75”, PR
