Overall: Homedale High School - 0, Fruitland High School - 12

Boys: Homedale - 0, Fruitland - 6

Girls: Homedale - 0, Fruitland - 6

Boys Singles:

No. 1 - Israel Norris, Fruitland def. forfeit 1, Homedale, 2-0, 2-0.

No. 2 - Maysen Beall, Fruitland def. forfeit 1, Homedale, 2-0, 2-0.

No. 3 - Gabe Donahoo, Fruitland def. forfeit 1, Homedale, 2-0, 2-0.

Girls Singles:

No. 1 - Chanlar O'Neil, Fruitland def. Elizabeth Whitehead, Homedale, 7-5, 6-2.

No. 2 - Janice Roundy, Fruitland def. Cheyenne Kelly, Homedale, 6-3, 6-2.

No. 3 - Grace Davis, Fruitland def. forfeit 1, Homedale, 2-0, 2-0.

Boys Doubles:

No. 1 - Jeffrey Swann and Micah Woods, Fruitland def. forfeit 1, forfeit 2, Homedale, 2-0, 2-0.

No. 2 - Teddy Gross and Will Phillips, Fruitland def. forfeit 1, forfeit 2, Homedale, 2-0, 2-0.

Girls Doubles:

No. 1 - Grace Huff and Audrey Saba, Fruitland def. Abbey Henry and Maite Frank, Homedale, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 - Ellie Baker and Kennedy Phillips, Fruitland def. Destiny Castellanos and Judy Marzoulka, Homedale, 6-1, 6-0.

Mixed Doubles:

No. 1 - Halle Drollinger and Alex Hanigan, Fruitland def. Whitney Ross and Brian Vega, Homedale, 6-1, 6-0.

No. 2 - Morgan Bruton and Aidan Huhtala, Fruitland def. forfeit 1, forfeit 2, Homedale, 2-0, 2-0.



