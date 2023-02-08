Fruitland High School wrestling team and coaches pictured following the Weiser Invitational, where they crowned five individual champions while claiming the overall team title for the first team, according to Grizzlies Head Coach Isaac MacKenzie.
Weiser sophomore Kash Cobb, right, attempts to single leg New Plymouth senior Sam Lettunich during the consolation championship in the 152-lb weight class at the 34th Annual Weiser Invitational Wrestling Tournament over the weekend.
Photo Courtesy of Isaac MacKenzie
WEISER — Over the weekend, many local teams gathered at Weiser High School to compete in the 34th Annual Weiser Invitational. Among the local teams in attendance were Weiser, Fruitland, Payette, New Plymouth, Ontario, and Nyssa.
In the tournament, there were a total of six local champions, along with 27 local wrestlers placing in the top four.
As a team, the Fruitland Grizzlies finished at the top with a total of 247 points, to win the Weiser Invitational for the first time as the Grizzlies dominated the competition, according to Fruitland Wrestling Head Coach Isaac MacKenzie. Additionally, Fruitland crowned five individual champions, including freshman Marcus Aleman, senior Ezra Clemens and sophomores Coye Coffman, Kaden MacKenzie, and Quinn Hood.
Below are the results from the Weiser Invitational,
