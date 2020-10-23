HOMEDALE
It was too little too late for the Fruitland football team on Friday night, as the Grizzlies fell 28-14 at Homedale in the final game of the regular season. The loss was the first of the season for the Grizzlies, and secured the Snake River Valley District Championship for Homedale, the Trojans’ third district title in a row.
“It’s not the ending you want, but the kids played their hearts out,” Tracy said. “But we have a lot of great kids and a great staff that do great with making adjustments. And there were so many people out tonight to support the team. I just can’t be more happy with where the program is going.”
Trailing 21-0 at halftime, the Grizzlies were weren’t able to find any consistent success on offense until the third quarter. With just over 10 minutes remaining in the game, Luke Barinaga connected with Jacob Walker for a 61-yard touchdown reception, Fruitland’s first points of the game.
The Grizzlies’ classic wing-T offense was never able to get rolling against the Trojans, gaining just 127 yards on the ground. Jacob Walker was the Grizzlies’ top rusher, carrying the ball 17 times for 43 yards and a touchdown.
“They do a great job of taking away what we wanted to do,” Tracy said.
The Fruitland offense didn’t do itself any favors with ball control either, with the Homedale defense getting three takeaways on the night. The first Fruitland turnover, an interception, led to the Trojans getting their first points on the board.
“We didn’t take care of the football tonight,” Tracy said. “I don’t remember a game we’ve played in where we turned the ball over three times and still won.”
While he was responsible for some turnovers on Friday, Fruitland quarterback Luke Barinaga was a big part of the Grizzlies’ late surge.
The sophomore, in his first year as the Fruitland starter, was held to just completing two of four passes in the first half, gaining 21 yards and throwing an interception. But in the second half, Barinaga came alive, completing seven of 11 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown.
“Luke’s going to get better and better,” Tracy said. “He’s our guy. We’re really pleased with him.”
With the football state tournament being seeded by the MaxPreps rankings this year, Fruitland is still in a good position to potentially host a playoff game this year. As of Wednesday, the Grizzlies were ranked fourth in Idaho 3A by MaxPreps, while No. 1 South Fremont and No. 2 Kimberly also lost on Friday night.
If the Grizzlies do host a playoff game this year, it would be their first home playoff game since 2018 (against Kellogg).
“Hopefully we get to host a game,” Tracy said. “I’d like to think we’d host a game, but I’m not ready to bet my house on it.”
