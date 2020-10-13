FRUITLAND

Thanks to a early barrage of offense, the Fruitland girls soccer team is advancing to face McCall in the Snake River Valley district championship game after toppling long-time district juggernaut Weiser in the semifinals 3-1.

The Wolverines’ run of five-straight district titles was broken with the 3-1 loss.

The Grizzlies opened their offense early. At 18 minutes, Abbi Roubidoux attempted a short range shot which was deflected by Weiser goalkeeper Melissa Sandoval, but the tip was right to Fruitland’s Sophia Gibb, who connected on the easy tip-in.

At 30 minutes, Riley George broke off the defense on the pass for a one-on-one score.

Trailing at the half, the Wolverines came out swinging in the second half. Three minutes into the second half, Elle Svedin chested a corner kick into goal to put Weiser on the board.

But at 77 minutes, Roubidoux closed the Weiser comeback on a rainbow shot that ran over Sandoval’s reach and into the net.

