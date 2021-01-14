FRUITLAND
Fruitland beat Weiser 69-58 during a game on Tuesday night.
Fruitland's Hyrum Lindsey scored 40 points. Weiser's Brett Spencer scored 27 points, making 6 three-pointers. Eli Ruiz scored 16 points for Weiser.
The Wolverines led 30-23 at halftime, but Fruitland made a big comeback in the third quarter. Going into the fourth, Fruitland had just a 43-41 lead.
