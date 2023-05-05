Grizzlies battle with Wolverines on home court May 5, 2023 May 5, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OVERALL: Weiser - 6, Fruitland - 6,BOYS: Weiser - 3.5, Fruitland - 2.5GIRLS: Weiser - 2.5, Fruitland - 3.5Boys Singles:No. 1 - Dauge McClellan, Weiser def. Aidan Huhtala, Fruitland, 6-3, 7-6 (5)No. 2 - Caden Seals, Fruitland def. Charlie Woods, Weiser, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 10-6No. 3 - Luke Bake, Weiser def. Gabe Donahoo, Fruitland, 6-0, 6-4Girls Singles:No. 1 - Kendall Rynearson, Weiser def. Halle Drollinger, Fruitland, 6-1, 6-2No. 2 - Grace Davis, Fruitland def. Paloma Almanza, Weiser, 1-6 , 6-0, 10-7No. 3 - Mckenna Rawlinson, Fruitland def. Nadine Chandler, Weiser, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1Boys Doubles:No. 1 - Teddy Gross and Alex Hanigan, Fruitland def. Kolin Cook and Diego Delgadillo, Weiser, 6-2, 7-6 (6)No. 2 - Mason Davis and Eli Woods, Weiser def. Jeffrey Swann and Micah Woods, Fruitland, 6-3, 6-4Girls Doubles:No. 1 - Janice Roundy and Nyah Tubbs, Fruitland def. Bailey Coleman and McKenna Manser, Weiser, 6-2, 0-6, 6-3No. 2 - Adalyn Brush and Halle Seward, Weiser def. Emy Clevenger and Larissa Concidine, Fruitland, 6-2, 7-6 (3)Mixed Doubles:No. 1 - Fatima Travanco and Huntyr McClellan, Weiser def. Kennedy Phillips and Miles Davis, Fruitland, 6-2, 6-3No. 2 - Kayce Haun and Will Phillips, Fruitland def. Brooklynn Jensen and Thayn Blanchard, Weiser, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mathematics Sports Zoology Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
