Prep Tennis Grizzlies battle with Panthers Submitted Information Apr 28, 2023

Overall: Parma - 8, Fruitland - 4
Boys: Parma - 3, Fruitland - 3
Girls: Parma - 5, Fruitland - 1

Boys Singles:
No. 1 - Evan Weber, Parma def. Aidan Huhtala, Fruitland, 6-3, 6-1
No. 2 - Caden Seals, Fruitland def. Wyatt Jemmett, Parma, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4
No. 3 - Boston Robb, Fruitland def. Colby Searle, Parma, 6-0, 6-3

Girls Singles:
No. 1 - Maria Gentry, Parma def. Halle Drollinger, Fruitland, 6-2, 7-6 (4)
No. 2 - Katelin Norton, Parma def. Grace Davis, Fruitland, 6-2, 6-2
No. 3 - Natalia Jemmett, Parma def. Mckenna Rawlinson, Fruitland, 6-4, 6-1

Boys Doubles:
No. 1 - Bronson Beus and Braden Hancock, Parma def. Teddy Gross and Alex Hanigan, Fruitland, 6-0 , 6-1
No. 2 - Nathan Compas and Trevor Mann, Parma def. Jeffrey Swann and Micah Woods, Fruitland, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-4

Girls Doubles:
No. 1 - Brooklyn Mann and Hailey Sitts, Parma def. Janice Roundy and Nyah Tubbs, Fruitland, 6-2, 6-0
No. 2 - Julie Page and Abbi Searle, Parma def. Emy Clevenger and Larissa Concidine, Fruitland, 6-0, 6-1

Mixed Doubles:
No. 1 - Kennedy Phillips and Miles Davis, Fruitland def. Taylor Ann Salvesen and Cade Grambo, Parma, 6-3, 6-4
No. 2 - Kayce Haun and Will Phillips, Fruitland def. Aadyn Harris and Matt Mikelson, Parma, 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-1
