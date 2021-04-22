WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
Local high school athletic baseball and softball teams performed around the region on Wednesday. Following are results of how teams did in their respective competition. Individual information was not available for each game.
Baseball
Weiser 8, Payette 2
Fruitland 24, McCall-Donnelly 2
The Grizzlies showed their strength in an away game Wednesday when they dominated the Vandals, 24-2. The game was over in five innings, with a scoreless fourth inning. Fruitland High School Baseball players came out strong at the top of the game, choking out McCall-Donnelly from scoring by the third inning. The Grizzlies lead 4-1 in the first, 12-1 in the second; 3-0 in the third, and picked up another five runs in the fifth inning.
Fruitland’s Brennan Fitzsimonds pitched the entire game and had 16 first-pitch strikes with four strikeouts. Connecting the most hits for Fruitland with three was Zane Bidwell, who also had four RBIs. Zande Bidwell and Zach Arnold had 2 RBIs a piece.
During the game, the Grizzlies had four errors and the Vandals had 11.
Softball
Fruitland 2, McCall-Donnelly 12
Payette 6, Weiser 3
