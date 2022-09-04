FRUITLAND — On Thursday, the Weiser Wolverines and Fruitland Grizzlies soccer teams battled against each other in a Snake River Valley conference matchup. The girls’ game took place in Weiser, whereas the boys’ game was held on the Grizzlies’ field.
In the boys’ game, the two teams battled with each other in an attempt to gain leverage over the other in conference rankings. In the first half, the Wolverines surged ahead of the Grizzlies after scoring four unanswered goals before going into halftime with a 4-0 lead. However, the game came down to the wire in the conference shootout as the Grizzlies attempted to battle back into the game in the second half, outscoring the Wolverines 3-1 in the second half, but were unable to claim victory in the end. As a result, Weiser defeated Fruitland 5-3 to start their conference schedule with a win.
In the girls’ game, the Grizzlies claimed the early momentum, and continued to utilize it to claim a dominant victory over the Wolverines. In the game, Fruitland outscored Weiser 12-0 to claim the shutout victory. As a result, the Lady Grizzlies have outscored their opponents 37-1 in their first three games of the season.
Up next, on Tuesday, the Fruitland Grizzlies boys’ team will travel to Meridian to compete against The Ambrose School, whereas the Lady Grizzlies will host McCall-Donnelly in a SRV conference matchups, both games starting at 5:30 p.m.
Also on Tuesday, the Weiser boys’ team will host the Ontario Tigers for their second competition of the season, whereas the Lady Wolverines will travel to compete against Payette High School for a SRV matchup, both games starting at 5:30 p.m.
