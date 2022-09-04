Purchase Access

FRUITLAND — On Thursday, the Weiser Wolverines and Fruitland Grizzlies soccer teams battled against each other in a Snake River Valley conference matchup. The girls’ game took place in Weiser, whereas the boys’ game was held on the Grizzlies’ field.

In the boys’ game, the two teams battled with each other in an attempt to gain leverage over the other in conference rankings. In the first half, the Wolverines surged ahead of the Grizzlies after scoring four unanswered goals before going into halftime with a 4-0 lead. However, the game came down to the wire in the conference shootout as the Grizzlies attempted to battle back into the game in the second half, outscoring the Wolverines 3-1 in the second half, but were unable to claim victory in the end. As a result, Weiser defeated Fruitland 5-3 to start their conference schedule with a win.



