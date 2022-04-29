Purchase Access

OVERALL:

Weiser High School — 6, Fruitland High School — 6,

BOYS:

Weiser — 4, Fruitland — 2

GIRLS:

Weiser — 2, Fruitland — 4

Boys Singles:

No. 1 — Israel Norris, Fruitland def. Kolin Cook, Weiser, 2-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

No. 2 — Eli Woods, Weiser def. Gabe Donahoo, Fruitland, 6-1, 6-0.

No. 3 — Diego Delgadillo, Weiser def. Jackson Lawrence, Fruitland, 6-0, 6-0.

Girls Singles:

No. 1 — Emma Tolman, Weiser def. Chanlar O’Neil, Fruitland, 6-2, 6-0.

No. 2 — Kristy Bake, Weiser def. Janice Roundy, Fruitland, 6-0, 6-1.

No. 3 — Nyah Tubbs, Fruitland def. Halle Seward, Weiser, 1-6, 6-1, 6-3 ;

Girls Doubles:

No. 1 — Grace Huff and Audrey Saba, Fruitland def. Bailey Coleman and Britynn Seward, Weiser, 6-2, 6-2.

No. 2 — Ellie Baker and Kennedy Phillips, Fruitland def. Alexandra Froshiesar and Kendall Rynearson, Weiser, 6-1, 6-3

Boys Doubles:

No. 1 — Charlie Woods and Huntyr McClellan, Weiser def. Jeffrey Swann and Micah Woods, Fruitland, 6-1, 6-3.

No. 2 — Brylee Williams and Mason Davis, Weiser def. Teddy Gross and Will Phillips, Fruitland, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-2.

Mixed Doubles:

No. 1 — Halle Drollinger and Alex Hanigan, Fruitland def. Dauge McClellan and Libbie Rynearson, Weiser, 6-7 (7), 6-1, 7-5.

No. 2 — Morgan Bruton and Maysen Beall, Fruitland def. Mason Brush and McKenna Manser, Weiser, 6-2, 6-4.



