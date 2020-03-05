MERIDIAN — The Fruitland boys basketball team is one step closer to playing in its third state championship in a row after rolling 71-59 against Snake River on Thursday afternoon at Meridian High School.
A big chunk of the Grizzlies’ lead in Thursday’s game came from the second quarter, where Fruitland outscored Snake River 22-13.
“The way the pace of the game went, they got a little bit tired and we were still pretty fresh in the beginning there,” Fruitland coach Willie Lake said. “I think that’s what determined the second quarter. They were just fatigued.”
The Grizzlies were led by Hyrum Lindsey, who scored 18 points, including eight in the fourth quarter. Nolan Bower, Josh Henggeler and Joe Henggeler each scored 13 points.
Bower was a big part of the Grizzlies’ scoring in the second quarter. Fruitland used its big post players to dominate the paint and get several second-change looks. The six-foot-seven Bower made all three of his second-quarter shots.
While Fruitland has strong players like Lindsey and Bower, who are both playing in their first state tournament, the team also has a big cast of seniors who are now in their third straight state tournament (including the Henggeler brothers and Pri Weatherall.
After making it to the finals each of the past two years, Lake said the seniors have been a good group of leaders for the younger players heading into the biggest weekend of the season.
“It’s always good for the younger kids,” Lake said. “These guys have been here and been successful. It’s just nice to have that blueprint and a calming influence for them.”
Thursday was also the Grizzlies first look at playing against state competition without senior guard Colton Capps, who injured his knee in the district tournament.
In the Grizzlies’ district championship upset loss to Homedale, both Lake and coach Mark Van Weerdhuizen said losing Capps was a tough one for the team from both a basketball and emotional standpoint.
Lake and Van Weerdhuizen agreed that Capps is the Grizzlies’ top defender.
“The emotional part, it’s better,” Lake said. “He’s walking around. He’s actually practicing with us. I think that part of it has gotten better. But there’s a lot that still needs to be figured out defensively. He’s just so good.”
But the Grizzlies were given a bit of a boost for Thursday, as Capps was able to dress up for the game and warmed up with the team while wearing a large knee brace.
“I think just having him on Monday at practice, and he was able to kind of shoot around with a brace, it takes time, because they’re all close and they feel for him. But he worked just to get out so he could warm up. For them, I think it gave them a little shot in the arm.”
