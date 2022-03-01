Grizzlies' senior center Nolan Bower (22) takes the ball to the rim with two Parma defenders around him, during a fast-break situation in the first round of the SRV District Tournament. The Grizzlies went on to claim victory 54-26.
GRANGEVILLE — On Feb. 26, the Fruitland Grizzlies boys basketball team traveled to Grangeville High School to compete against the Kellogg Wildcats for the play-in game, for the opportunity to qualify to the 3A IHSAA State Tournament.
In the game, the Grizzlies got on the scoreboard first, when senior center Nolan Bower (22) used his skills as a post to get around the Kellogg defender for a wide-open layup. The Wildcats battled with the Grizz’ in the first quarter, with Fruitland claiming a 2-point lead at the end of the first quarter 10-8.
The Grizzlies continued to contribute on the offensive side of the court, while defensively holding the Wildcats to another single-digit performance in the second quarter. As a result, Fruitland slightly increased its lead before heading into the locker rooms for halftime 20-15.
In the second half, the Wildcats took the court, and cut the Grizzlies’ lead to 3 points when they scored on an inbound pass to start the half. The Wildcats battled on defense, creating many scoring opportunities, to start the third quarter.
However, with four minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Grizzlies swung the game in their favor, and utilized that momentum to nearly double their offensive output from the first half.
As a result, the Grizz’ further increased their lead 37-26, after standing strong on the defensive side of the court to hold the Wildcats to 2 points in the last five minutes of the quarter.
Fruitland continued to carry its late-game momentum into the fourth quarter, after finding their offensive rhythm, to outscore the Wildcats 19-10 in the final quarter, to claim victory over Kellogg 56-36.
Consequently, the Grizzlies will advance to the 3A IHSAA State Tournament bracket, as the fourth-seeded team, to compete against the No. 5 Kimberly Bulldogs on Mar. 3, starting at 2 p.m.
The Grizzlies were led by Bower (22), who scored a total of 19 points to assist Fruitland in claiming victory while pulling down 10 rebounds, to earn the double-double. He was followed by Grizzlies junior small forward Tyler Capps, who added 12 points to the team’s total while pulling down nine rebounds, nearly earning a double-double.
