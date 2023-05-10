Fruitland senior Zane Bidwell (7), captain of the team, strides out for the pitch during the top of the third inning in the Snake River Valley Semifinals. The Grizzlies claimed victory over the Panthers 14-0 to advance to the SRV District Championship.
Payette senior Cameron Strong (20) puts power behind his pitch during the third inning of the Snake River Valley Consolation Semifinals. The Pirates defeated the Weiser Wolverines 5-1 to compete in the SRV Consolation Championship for the opportunity to advance to the IHSAA State Play-In Game.
FRUITLAND — On Tuesday, the Fruitland Grizzlies battled for the opportunity to advance to the 2023 Snake River Valley District Championship. In the semifinals, the Grizzlies faced off against the Parma Panthers, blanking their opponents, 14-0, and securing their automatic bid to the state tournament.
Neither team could find home plate in the first inning, but Fruitland quickly found an offensive rhythm in the second inning to outscore Parma 7-0 to claim a substantial lead early in the game. The Grizzlies’ defense continued to stand strong in the field to hold the Panthers from scoring, while adding three more runs to extend their lead to double digits.
Fruitland further increased their lead in the fourth inning, after bringing in four runs to bring the overall score to 14-0. After the Grizzlies’ defense held the Panthers from scoring in the top of the fifth inning, Fruitland claimed victory 14-0 as the game concluded due to mercy rule.
Individual stats were not available as of the Wednesday morning press deadline.
Additionally, the Payette Pirates faced off against the Weiser Wolverines in the consolation semifinals, as the two teams battled for the chance to advance to the state play-in game.
The Pirates took an early lead after scoring one run while holding the Wolverines from scoring throughout the first and second innings.
After Payette’s defense was resilient in the field, the Pirates looked to further increase their lead in the third inning. After a few hits, senior Gabe Ramos (18) earned an RBI, immediately followed by senior Kyler Anderson (6) and freshman Jahzyon Sylva (1) who brought in two more runs — both players earning an RBI respectively.
The Pirates continued to maintain their lead throughout the remainder of the game to defeat the Wolverines 5-1 to advance to the consolation championship to compete against the Parma Panthers later today, starting at 5 p.m. The winner of the game will advance to the state play-in game at Minico High School on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m.
