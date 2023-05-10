FRUITLAND — On Tuesday, the Fruitland Grizzlies battled for the opportunity to advance to the 2023 Snake River Valley District Championship. In the semifinals, the Grizzlies faced off against the Parma Panthers, blanking their opponents, 14-0, and securing their automatic bid to the state tournament.

Neither team could find home plate in the first inning, but Fruitland quickly found an offensive rhythm in the second inning to outscore Parma 7-0 to claim a substantial lead early in the game. The Grizzlies’ defense continued to stand strong in the field to hold the Panthers from scoring, while adding three more runs to extend their lead to double digits.



