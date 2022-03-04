MERIDIAN — Yesterday, the No. 4 Fruitland Grizzlies boys basketball team traveled to Meridian High School to compete against No. 5 Kimberly High School for the first round of the 3A IHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament.
The Grizzlies advanced to the state tournament after placing third in the Snake River Valley District Tournament. Following the district tournament, the Grizzlies competed in the state play-in game against Kellogg High School, to determine which team would advance to the state tournament. The Grizzlies claimed victory over Kellogg in a dominant 20-point victory 56-36.
As a result, Fruitland advanced to the state tournament.
In the first round, the Bulldogs were the first to score in the game. Grizzlies senior shooting guard Jacob Hamann (14) was the first to score for Fruitland, pulling up from the 3-point line. Kimberly jumped out to an early lead 13-5, but the Grizz battled back to slightly close the gap 13-10. However, late in the first quarter, Kimberly found a few more scoring opportunities to close out the final moments. As a result, the Grizzlies ended the first quarter, down by eight points 20-12.
In the first four minutes of the second quarter, Kimberly had built on their first-quarter lead, extending its lead to 31-16. Throughout the remainder of the first half, the Grizz continued to struggle to find their offensive rhythm. Consequently, Fruitland entered the locker rooms for halftime, down by 16 points 36-20.
Grizz started the second half scoring first, when senior center Nolan Bower (22) scored on a close-range shot after pulling down the offensive rebound. Followed by an additional bucket by junior shooting guard Luke Barinaga (5) to start the half.
Throughout the third quarter, the Grizz began to claw into the Bulldogs lead 38-30, but the Bulldogs scored a few last-minute buckets to extend the lead back to double-digits 42-30, as the third quarter concluded.
In the fourth quarter, the momentum appeared to be in the Bulldogs’ favor. As a result, Kimberly continued to maintain their lead throughout the quarter. Ultimately, the Grizzlies fell to the Bulldogs in the first round 57-40.
Subsequently, the Grizzlies will drop to the consolation bracket to compete against No. 8 Bonners Ferry High School tomorrow, at noon, held at Meridian High School. Later today, the Grizz will attempt to advance to the 3A IHSAA Consolation Championship, with the defeated team being eliminated from the tournament.
