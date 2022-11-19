NYSSA — On Nov. 9, Nyssa senior Gracie Johnson signed her letter of intent to play women’s basketball at Utah State University, in Logan, UT, for the 2023-24 fall season.
In an interview with the Argus Observer through email, Johnson stated that she has played basketball her “whole life,” and plans to utilize her knowledge in athletics to major in kinesiology, the study of the principles of mechanics and anatomy in relation to human movement according to Merriam-Webster.
Kinesiologists study the acquisition of motor skills, the mechanical aspects of movement, and the body’s responses to physical activity. However, Johnson will not only be attending the school to earn her degree, but to stand on the court for the Utah State Aggies.
“I am excited to be able to take my skills to a higher level, to be developed in a new way, and to expand my skills in basketball, as well as in school,” said Johnson.
When asked why she decided to choose Utah State, Johnson stated that she loved the overall atmosphere of the school. She added that the coaches care deeply about the team, and try their hardest to hold them accountable. She continued to mention that another benefit is that her brother plays basketball for the men’s team, and that it will be nice to be with him.
Some of Johnson’s goals at the next level pertains to improving her skills as an all-around player, including her ball-handling skills, 3-point shooting, and post moves — adding that she wants to be a contributing member of the team.
Throughout her high-school career, Johnson has accumulated a 3.5 grade point average, while also earning a plethora of athletic awards, such as being named the 2021-22 Eastern Oregon League Girls Basketball Player of the Year, 2021-22 Girls Basketball 1st-Team All-State, and was awarded the Player of the Game in every game throughout the 2021-22 State Tournament — including the State Championship. She will also have the opportunity to earn additional awards throughout her senior season.
Johnson also stated that winning the 2021-22 OSAA Girls Basketball State Championship was her favorite sports memory from her high-school career.
“It was a long time coming, and was the best feeling I have ever had. It was so fun to be able to play and develop with that group of girls, and be able to finish with the biggest win we could have gotten.” said Johnson. “It didn’t really hit me until we actually got back from state, and I was able to just, kind of be at home alone and think back to it, and I got emotional thinking about all that we had achieved as a group because in years past it wasn’t always pretty. So that was pretty huge for us.”
Johnson also stated that one of her greatest memories throughout her athletic career was having the opportunity to meet new people, and friends, along with the opportunity to learn how to play with new teammates. She mentioned that it’s not always easy to compete with new people, and believes her experience learning to work with new people will benefit her at Utah State with her new team.
“[I] just want to thank my coaches and teammates for all the support they have given me through the years. It wouldn’t be possible without support from them, as well as my family. They hold me down, and keep me accountable for mistakes. Coach [Jeremy] Chamberlain isn’t afraid to get after me for anything and is always helping me to get better… I’m not gonna lie, he gets after me sometimes and isn’t afraid to call it how it is, but I always appreciate it because it pushes me to be better and to fix some key things that will help me excel in college,” said Johnson.
She will prepare to attend Utah State University following graduation, and will be ready to compete for the Utah State Aggies women’s basketball team during the 2023-24 season.
