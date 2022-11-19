Gracie Johnson

The Lady Bulldogs' Gracie Johnson, shoots the ball over the McLoughlin defender during a league matchup throughout her high-school career.

 Mikhail LeBow File | Argus Observer

NYSSA — On Nov. 9, Nyssa senior Gracie Johnson signed her letter of intent to play women’s basketball at Utah State University, in Logan, UT, for the 2023-24 fall season.

In an interview with the Argus Observer through email, Johnson stated that she has played basketball her “whole life,” and plans to utilize her knowledge in athletics to major in kinesiology, the study of the principles of mechanics and anatomy in relation to human movement according to Merriam-Webster.



