OSAA sanctions girls wrestling

Ontario's Hannah Hernandez, top, attempts to stop Gervais' Sariah Zepeda from finishing a leg attack during the 135-pound championship match of the OSAA Class 4A/3A/2A/1A girls wrestling state tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday.

Girls wrestling in Oregon took another big step forward Monday, according to information on OSAA's official website. The OSAA delegate assembly gathered to discuss adopting girls wrestling as its own sport and voted unanimously to sanction the sport, starting in the 2023-24 school year.

It is the first sport the OSAA has added since softball in 1979.



