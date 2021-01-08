FRUITLAND
The Fruitland High School wrestling team had matches with Bonners Ferry and Lewiston on Thursday, walking away on top in both. Fruitland bested Bonners Ferry, 48-42 and had even more points ahead of Lewiston, at 48-34.
The Weiser High School wrestling team also won its match against Bonners Ferry.
Local scores follow.
Bonners Ferry v. Fruitland
106, Max Wescott (Fruitland) over Unknown (For.);
113, Ezra Clemens (Fruitland) over Ravi Neumeyer (Bonners Ferry) (Fall 1:20);
120, Kolby Rau (Fruitland) over Camille Ussher (Bonners Ferry) (Fall 0:50)
126, Kolton Farrow (Fruitland) over Dillon McLeish (Bonners Ferry) (Fall 3:24)
160, Ethan Skelly (Fruitland) over Nicholas Somers (Bonners Ferry) (Fall 0:37)
195, Mark Chruch (Fruitland) over Unknown (For.)
285, Greg Gissel (Fruitland) over Donald Riess (Bonners Ferry) (Fall 0:19)
98, Zack Frasier (Fruitland) over Unknown (For.)
Fruitland v. Lewiston
106, Max Wescott (Fruitland) over Zander Johnson (Lewiston) (Fall 5:07)
113, Ezra Clemens (Fruitland) over Kolton Langayer (Lewiston) (Fall 0:37)
120, Kolby Rau (Fruitland) over James Grossman (Lewiston) (Fall 0:42)
126, Kolton Farrow (Fruitland) over Wyatt Cook (Lewiston) (Fall 1:45)
160, Ethan Skelly (Fruitland) over Connor Piper (Lewiston) (Fall 3:54)
182, Hunter Forbes (Fruitland) over Brenden Thill (Lewiston) (Fall 4:53)
220, Brody Holaday (Fruitland) over Matthew Collins (Lewiston) (Fall 1:00)
285, Greg Gissel (Fruitland) over Robert Storm (Lewiston) (Fall 1:23)
Weiser V. Bonners Ferry
98, William Navarez (Weiser) over Unknown (For.)
113, Rafael Delgadillo (Weiser) over Ravi Neumeyer (Bonners Ferry) (Fall 0:41)
120, Tristan Coria (Weiser) over Camille Ussher (Bonners Ferry) (Fall 0:46)
126, Jace Buescher (Weiser) over Dillon McLeish (Bonners Ferry) (Fall 0:55)
160, Maximus Kingsbury (Weiser) over Nicholas Somers (Bonners Ferry) (Fall 0:49)
195, Rylee Willet (Weiser) over Unknown (For.)
220, Elijah Carter (Weiser) over Jackson Richter (Bonners Ferry) (Dec 6-5)
285, Jesse Lockett (Weiser) over Donald Riess (Bonners Ferry) (Fall 0:25)
