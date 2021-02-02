FRUITLAND

The Fruitland Boys Basketball team took advantage of their home court during a game against Weiser on Saturday, and walked away with a 67-40 score.

The Grizzlies dominated the scoreboard in the first three quarters coming out ahead by 4, 15 and 8 points, respectively, according to information sent from Coach Willie Lake.

Fruitland’s top-scorers in the game were Dylon Watson and Hyrum Lindsey with 18 and 16 points a piece, respectively. Scoring the most points for the Wolverines was Hyrum Lindsey, with 16 points.

Tags

Load comments