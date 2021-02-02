FRUITLAND
The Fruitland Boys Basketball team took advantage of their home court during a game against Weiser on Saturday, and walked away with a 67-40 score.
The Grizzlies dominated the scoreboard in the first three quarters coming out ahead by 4, 15 and 8 points, respectively, according to information sent from Coach Willie Lake.
Fruitland’s top-scorers in the game were Dylon Watson and Hyrum Lindsey with 18 and 16 points a piece, respectively. Scoring the most points for the Wolverines was Hyrum Lindsey, with 16 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.