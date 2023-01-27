WEISER — On Wednesday, the Weiser Wolverine wrestling team hosted the Ontario Tigers and Fruitland Grizzlies for a tri-dual between the three teams. Throughout the matches, the Grizzlies swept the Wolverines and Tigers after defeating the two teams with a combined score of 141-23. Additionally, Weiser’s Cole Ingle, 120 lbs, earned the fastest victory of the night as he pinned Ontario’s Nick Sandberg in 28 seconds during the dual between Weiser and Ontario.
Below are the results of the tri-dual,
Fruitland, 84 vs. Ontario, 4
98 - Braden Griffith, Fruitland, victory by forfeit
106 - Colbey Quinn, Fruitland, victory by forfeit
113 - Marcus Aleman, Fruitland, victory by forfeit
120 - Kolton Farrow, Fruitland, over Nick Sandberg, Ontario, Fall 2:00
126 - Nathaniel Martinez, Fruitland, victory by forfeit
132 - Max Wescott, Fruitland, victory by forfeit
138 - Ezra Clemens, Fruitland, victory by forfeit
145 - Coye Coffman, Fruitland, over Aiden Ward, Ontario, Fall 0:54
152 - Kolby Rau, Fruitland, over Aiden Rocha, Ontario, Fall 0:42
160 - Abraham Marquez, Fruitland, victory by forfeit
170 - Raymond Florez, Fruitland, over Christian Grijalva, Ontario, Fall 1:44
182 - Quinn Hood, Fruitland, victory by forfeit
195 - Nikolas Sigrah, Ontario, over Will Phillips, Fruitland, MD 13-1
220 - Brody Holaday, Fruitland, over Raul Macias, Ontario, Fall 0:41
285 - Joel Zamora, Fruitland, over Gage Valencia, Ontario, Fall 0:40
Fruitland, 57 vs. Weiser, 19
98 - Braden Griffith, Fruitland, over Mickel Drydale, Weiser, Fall 2:13
106 - Colbey Quinn, Fruitland, victory by forfeit
113 - Marcus Aleman, Fruitland, over Charlie Nevarez, Weiser, Fall 4:53
120 - Kolton Farrow, Fruitland, over Cole Ingle, Weiser, MD 11-2
126 - Nathaniel Martinez, Fruitland, over Weston Black, Weiser, MD 11-3
132 - Max Wescott, Fruitland, victory by forfeit
138 - Ezra Clemens, Fruitland, over Luke Sarich, Weiser, Fall 1:12
145 - Coye Coffman, Fruitland, over Stockton Young, Weiser, MD 8-0
152 - Abraham Marquez, Fruitland, victory by forfeit
160 - Kaden MacKenzie, Fruitland, over Kash Cobb, Weiser, Fall 5:34
170 - Willie Sudderth, Weiser, over Steffan Olmstead, Fruitland, Dec 5-4
182 - Quinn Hood, Fruitland, over Maddox Stevens, Weiser, Dec 11-6
195 - Kaleb Grove, Weiser, over Will Phillips, Fruitland, MD 11-0
220 - Trenton Hawker, Weiser, over Brody Holaday, Fruitland, Fall 3:35
285 - Tristan McMahill, Weiser, over Joel Zamora, Fruitland, Fall 3:27
Weiser, 84 vs. Ontario, 0
98 - Mickel Drydale, Weiser, victory by forfeit
113 - Charlie Nevarez, Weiser, victory by forfeit
120 - Cole Ingle, Weiser, over Nick Sandberg, Ontario, Fall 0:28
126 - Weston Black, Weiser, victory by forfeit
132 - Billy Nevarez, Weiser, victory by forfeit
138 - Luke Sarich, Weiser, victory by forfeit
145 - Stockton Young, Weiser, over Aiden Ward, Ontario, Fall 0:38
152 - Kash Cobb, Weiser, over Aiden Rocha, Ontario, Fall 1:06
160 - Willie Sudderth, Weiser, victory by forfeit
170 - Maddox Stevens, Weiser, over Christian Grijalva, Ontario, Fall 1:09
182 - Lucas Goff, Weiser, victory by forfeit
195 - Kaleb Grove, Weiser, over Nikolas Sigrah, Ontario, Fall 5:02
220 - Trenton Hawker, Weiser, over Raul Macias, Ontario, Fall 0:51
285 - Tristan McMahill, Weiser, over Carlos Lumbreras, Ontario, Fall 0:48
