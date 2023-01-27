WEISER — On Wednesday, the Weiser Wolverine wrestling team hosted the Ontario Tigers and Fruitland Grizzlies for a tri-dual between the three teams. Throughout the matches, the Grizzlies swept the Wolverines and Tigers after defeating the two teams with a combined score of 141-23. Additionally, Weiser’s Cole Ingle, 120 lbs, earned the fastest victory of the night as he pinned Ontario’s Nick Sandberg in 28 seconds during the dual between Weiser and Ontario.

