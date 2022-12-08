FRUITLAND — On Wednesday, the Fruitland Grizzlies competed against the La Grande Tigers in a nonconference matchup between the two teams. The Fruitland boys hosted the Tigers, whereas the Lady Grizzlies traveled to La Grande High School for their game.
In the game, the Lady Grizzlies battled back and forth with the Lady Tigers in a game that was settled in the final moments.
After having to cancel their first two games of the season, the La Grande Tigers tipped off their season with Fruitland for their home opener, and provided the fans with a down-to-the-wire matchup. However, the Lady Grizzlies traveled with the intent to claim victory.
After four, hard-fought quarters, Fruitland prevailed under late-game pressure, in order to claim victory over their nonconference opponents 52-51.
For the boys, La Grande scored the first points of the game, but Fruitland quickly responded with points of their own. The two teams were an even match, until the Grizzlies surged ahead of the Tigers during an 8-0 offensive run to close the first quarter, resulting in Fruitland claiming the lead 18-9 early in the game.
In the second quarter, the Tigers’ defense held their ground as they halted the Grizzlies offensive output. As a result, Fruitland was unable to increase their lead throughout the remainder of the first half, due to both teams scoring 10 points respectively. Yet, the Grizzlies remained in the lead 28-19 entering halftime.
Following halftime, Fruitland senior Zane Bidwell (4) scored the first points of the second half after hitting a spin move before driving the lane to the rim. As a result, the Grizzlies stole the momentum early in the third quarter, and utilized their advantage to outscore the Tigers 9-2 only three minutes into the second half. By the end of the quarter, Fruitland held onto a substantial lead 49-25 after holding La Grande to only six points.
In the fourth quarter, the Tigers attempted to claw their way into the game, but were unable to slim the Grizzlies lead, as both teams scored 11 points respectively to bring the final score to 60-36 in Fruitland’s favor.
The Grizzlies were led by Tyler Capps, who accumulated 13 points, four rebounds, and three assists. He was closely followed by Eddie Rodriguez, eight points, eight rebounds, and three assists; and Theo Jackson, eight points. The individual statistics were submitted by coach VanWeerdhuizen.
Up next, the Lady Grizzlies will travel to Baker High School to compete against the Bulldogs in another nonconference matchup on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 p.m., whereas the boys will travel to Buhl High School on Friday, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.