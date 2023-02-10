FRUITLAND — On Thursday, the Fruitland Grizzlies girls basketball team hosted McCall-Donnelly to compete against the Vandals in the Snake River Valley District Tournament Consolation Championship, in order to determine which team would advance to the 2023 IHSAA 3A State Play-In game.
In the game, the Lady Vandals were the first to score, but the Lady Grizzlies quickly responded as freshman small forward Brooke Hardy (13) scored on a contested, close-range jump shot — assisted by sophomore point guard Aleski Drollinger (1).
Fruitland quickly surged ahead of McCall-Donnelly, and maintained their advantage to enter the second quarter with a 16-10 lead.
The Lady Grizzlies continued to sustain their lead throughout the majority of the second quarter, but the Lady Vandals obtained momentum late in the first half to bring the score to 23-20 as the teams entered halftime.
In the second half, McCall-Donnelly scored the first points of the second half to diminish the Lady Grizzlies’ lead to one point. The two teams continued to battle back and forth throughout the duration of the third quarter, until Fruitland surged ahead of McCall-Donnelly to claim a 39-28 lead to enter the fourth quarter.
Throughout the final quarter, the Lady Grizzlies maintained their lead as both teams scored 14 points to bring the final score to 53-42.
As a result, the Fruitland Grizzlies finished in third place in the Snake River Valley conference, and will advance to the state play-in game to compete against Teton High School on Saturday, starting at 3 p.m., to determine which team would advance to the first round of the state tournament to compete against Parma High School on Feb. 16, starting at 2 p.m.
