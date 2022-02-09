Fruitland senior Madison Tesnohlidek takes her talent to the next level

FRUITLAND — Madison Tesnohlidek, senior at Fruitland High School, has signed her letter of intent to play soccer at Spokane Community College.
Madison is very involved and accomplished in athletics during her time at Fruitland. She played soccer for all four years, and served as team captain for three of those seasons. Madison led her team to the 2021 3A Idaho State Championship title this past season, as well as earning first-team, all-state honors. She has participated in track and field all four years, winning back-to-back state titles in the 4x100 relay, and is hoping for a third title this upcoming season. Outside of Fruitland, she has played for the Idaho Inferno Soccer Club for the past two years.
Madison is heavily involved in her school and community. Her favorite activity that she has participated in is the Fruitland Future Farmers of America, FFA, program. She served as the FFA Chapter Vice President and President, Western Idaho District Secretary, showed steer at the Payette County Fair, and competed in various competitions; including floriculture, parliamentary procedure, conduct of chapter meetings, and greenhand knowledge.
Madison looks forward to playing with a new team, building friendships, and creating more memories. She also looks forward to improving herself as an athlete while playing competitively at the next level.
Madison would like to thank her head coach, Joal Hererra. “I’m grateful to have such a fun and hardworking coach, who made our program so much fun and rewarding.”
She would also like to thank her club soccer head coach, Ineke Severa, for being the best mentor for her college soccer journey.
Madison will be attending Spokane Community College to take prerequisite classes to pursue a nursing degree after her first two years. She would like to thank her family for supporting her and being her biggest fans, “Go Sasquatch!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.