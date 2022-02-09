Fruitland senior Madison Tesnohlidek takes her talent to the next level

Fruitland senior Madison Tesnohlidek signs her letter of intent to play soccer at Spokane Community College, accompanied by her family.

 Submitted Photo

FRUITLAND — Madison Tesnohlidek, senior at Fruitland High School, has signed her letter of intent to play soccer at Spokane Community College.

Madison is very involved and accomplished in athletics during her time at Fruitland. She played soccer for all four years, and served as team captain for three of those seasons. Madison led her team to the 2021 3A Idaho State Championship title this past season, as well as earning first-team, all-state honors. She has participated in track and field all four years, winning back-to-back state titles in the 4x100 relay, and is hoping for a third title this upcoming season. Outside of Fruitland, she has played for the Idaho Inferno Soccer Club for the past two years.

Madison is heavily involved in her school and community. Her favorite activity that she has participated in is the Fruitland Future Farmers of America, FFA, program. She served as the FFA Chapter Vice President and President, Western Idaho District Secretary, showed steer at the Payette County Fair, and competed in various competitions; including floriculture, parliamentary procedure, conduct of chapter meetings, and greenhand knowledge.

Madison looks forward to playing with a new team, building friendships, and creating more memories. She also looks forward to improving herself as an athlete while playing competitively at the next level.

Madison would like to thank her head coach, Joal Hererra. “I’m grateful to have such a fun and hardworking coach, who made our program so much fun and rewarding.”

She would also like to thank her club soccer head coach, Ineke Severa, for being the best mentor for her college soccer journey.

Madison will be attending Spokane Community College to take prerequisite classes to pursue a nursing degree after her first two years. She would like to thank her family for supporting her and being her biggest fans, “Go Sasquatch!”

