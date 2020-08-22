FRUITLAND
While it’s been months since high schoolers have been able to participate in organized sports, one Fruitland student is bringing some hardware into the 2020-2021 school year.
An incoming senior at Fruitland High School, Lucas Rynerason took home the championship at the Idaho Golf Association Junior State Championship in the boys 15-18 category, with one over par, 211.
The tournament took place from Aug. 10-12 and was at Pinecrest Golf Course in Idaho Falls. Rynearson was also named the IGA’s Diamond Line Player of the Year.
After missing out on the spring 2020 season after sports were canceled due to COVID-19, Rynearson said it was extra sweet to bring home the hardware.
“It felt pretty good,” Rynearson said. “It felt really good to win again.”
Following a tough 72-stroke day one, Rynerason took control in day two with 68 strokes and finished the three-day event with 71 strokes. He beat Rexburg’s Zach Martin (3 over, 213) by two strokes.
Weiser’s Carter Williams tied for eighth with 8-over, 218.
In the boys 13-14 category, Ontario’s Tyce Helmick placed 14th with 30 over, 240.
Rynearson said he’s spent a lot of time working on being more consistent in his accuracy.
“I’m trying to be able to play well, even when I’m not having a great day,” he said.
Heading into his senior year, Rynearson said his goal for the 2021 golf season is simple: win as many tournaments as possible.
Rynearson was a member of the 2019 Fruitland golf team that won the 3A boys state championship.
