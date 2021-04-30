Fruitland’s Rios and Gonzalez sign to Treasure Valley Community College

FRUITLAND
Miguel Rios-Meza and Roger Gonzalez, seniors at Fruitland High School, have signed their letter of intent to play soccer at Treasure Valley Community College.
The signing took place on April 12 at the high school, with Rios and Gonzalez surrounded by teammates, coaches, friends, and family.
Head coach Oscar Hernandez was very excited to see the two players furthering their soccer careers. He says both players have strong qualities that will help them stand out at TVCC.
Hernandez says Rios “… is a very coachable player and always willing to learn. He puts passion and 100% to every practice and game. He fights to the end and can guarantee a very exciting future from him.”
Rios began playing soccer when he was 7 years old through Payette County Recreation Department, and began playing high school soccer his sophomore year. Rios played as a defender at FHS and plans to do the same at TVCC.
Rios plans to begin studying his general classes at TVCC, but has an interest in psychology to become a STEM counselor so he will move on to a four-year college or university at some point. He chose TVCC because it offers everything he wants and needs while remaining close to home.
“I am excited about the upcoming season and getting back to playing soccer,” Rios said. “I am also looking forward to reuniting with old teammates and meeting new ones.”
Hernandez says Gonzalez “is very respectful to his teammates and opponents. Roger is easy to connect with on a personal level and as an athlete. He demonstrates his values day in and day out.”
Gonzalez has been playing soccer since he was 5 years old. Hernandez said, “Roger has a natural talent to lead a team ...”
Gonzalez is a 4-year varsity soccer athlete, he was named Player of the Year and the All Division Player in the 2020 season.
“The best story I can remember was from freshman year when I was the top scorer,” said Gonzalez.
He chose TVCC because it is close to home and they have a good law enforcement program, which he plans to study during his attendance. Gonzalez says “My ultimate goal is to become a pro player and playing for TVCC will take me one step closer.”
Congratulations to Miguel Rios-Meza and Roger Gonzalez, we are excited for your new chapter.
