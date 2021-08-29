NEW PLYMOUTH — On Thursday, August 26, New Plymouth High School hosted the New Plymouth Invitational Cross Country meet. There were a plethora of schools that attended the meet, including New Plymouth, Payette, and Fruitland.
Fruitland managed to have the top placers, men’s and women’s, amongst the three teams, and the male athletes even managed to win as a team in the invitational. In the men’s 5,000 meter, Fruitland’s top three runners, all, managed to make the top ten in the meet. Senior Atticus Andersen was able to place 4th in the meet with a time of 17:55.44, whereas some of his other teammates followed, shortly, behind him. Sophomore Abraham Vasquez managed to place 7th with a time of 18:20.80, and was immediately followed by freshmen Bennett Smith who was able to place 8th with a time of 18:36.29. The Grizzlies’ top female runners, included, sophomore Braylee Peterson, senior Mackenzie Malson, and freshman Sybil McGinnis. Peterson placed 21st with a time of 24:02.24. Malson followed behind, placing 28th with a time of 25:33.86. Which was directly followed by McGinnis in 29th with a time of 25:35.30.
The Pilgrims’ top placers for the men’s team were junior Hiatt Beus and junior Easton Cable. Beus was able to place 19th with a time of 19:18.41, whereas Cable managed to place 24th with a time of 19:49.34. The Lady Pilgrims top runners were junior Sienna Ridgeway and sophomore Mackenzie Waters. Ridgeway placed 38th with a time of 26:27.28. Additionally, Waters placed 39th with a time of 26:42.15.
The Pirates’ top placers for the women’s team were senior Enja Kretschmer and senior Kimberlyn Mumma. Kretschmer managed to place 58th with a time of 30:03.13, whereas Mumma was able to place 60th with a time of 30:17.68. The top runners for the Payette men’s team were senior Jim Ayers and junior Nathan Ayers. J. Ayers was able to place 40th with a time of 20:46.37, in addition to N. Ayers placing 55th with a time of 21:37.85.
