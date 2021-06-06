Fruitland native Jonathon Fagen heading to the UWW World Championships for wrestling

FRUITLAND — Jonathon Fagen, a Fruitland High School alumni, competed in the 82-kilogram Greco-Roman bracket of the United World Wrestling Junior Nationals on May 2 at the Xtreme Arena in Coralville, Iowa.
Fagen managed to win the tournament, subsequently earning a spot on the United States Junior National Team that is going to be heading to Ufa, Russia, Aug. 16-22.
Fagen was a past wrestler for the Fruitland Grizzlies. He graduated from Fruitland High in 2019, before signing to attend and wrestle at Cornell University; although, Fagen was representing Spartan Combat RTC while at the Junior Nationals. During his time at Fruitland, Fagen became the second Grizzly in history to become a four-time state champion, the 28th wrestler to reach that achievement in the history of Idaho wrestling.
Fagen attended the UWW Junior Nationals and advanced to the finals with relative ease.
He came up against Talmage Carmen of Oklahoma State in the quarter finals. Although Carmen was a 2019 all-american, Fagen managed to defeat him by tech fall, 10-0.
Following that, Fagen came into the semi-final match against MacAron Kukowski of Northern Michigan University: Olympic Training Site.
Fagen was able to defeat Kukowski with a final score of 6-0.
Next, was the championship match between Fagen and James Burks of Northern State University.
Fagen managed to earn victories in rounds one and three, awarding him the match victory two rounds to one. In the first round, Fagen was able to defeat Burks, 5-1, but Burks was able to regain his composure to win round two, 9-0.
Fagen came out victorious in round three with a final score of 6-0 in order to win the tournament, and receive a spot on the Greco-Roman Junior National Team.
As well as the opportunity to continue on to Ufa, Russia for the Greco-Roman UWW Junior World Championships on Aug. 16-22.
