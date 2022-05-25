NAMPA — On May 21, the 3A IHSAA Baseball State Tournament concluded, crowning No. 1 Marsh Valley as the champions. Following the first round of the state tournament, as mentioned in a previous edition of the Argus Observer, the No. 7 Fruitland Grizzlies were slated to compete against the No. 3 Weiser Wolverines in a rematch of the 2021 State Championship, in order to determine which team would return to the state championship.
In the second-round game, the Wolverines were the first to get on the scoreboard, after bringing in one run while holding the Grizzlies from scoring in the first inning. However, Fruitland responded in the second inning by scoring two runs to steal the lead 2-1.
The Wolverines surged ahead after a four-run inning in the third, while the Grizzlies were unable to score, to increase their lead to 5-2. Although Weiser held onto a slight lead heading into the fourth inning, the Grizzlies found their offensive rhythm and outscored the Wolverines 18-1 in the final four innings of the game to claim victory 20-6.
As a result, Fruitland advanced to the 2022 IHSAA State Championship to compete against No. 1 Marsh Valley. In the game, the Eagles jumped out to an early lead, and continued to increase their lead throughout the duration of the game. The game concluded after the fifth inning, as a result of the 10-run rule 15-4.
Following the Wolverines loss to the Grizzlies, they competed against No. 4 Sugar-Salem in the third-and-fourth-place game. In the game, Weiser jumped out to a slight lead early in the game. Neither team scored in the first inning, but the Wolverines brought in three runs in the second, while continuing to hold the Diggers from scoring 3-0. Throughout the remainder of the game, the Wolverines’ defense stood strong in the field to claim a shutout victory over Sugar-Salem 6-0.
Therefore, the Fruitland Grizzlies finished the season as the state runner-up, whereas the Weiser Wolverines finished third place in the state tournament.
