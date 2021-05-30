FRUITLAND — The Fruitland Fire Department will present its annual Bull Riding Burnout fundraiser on Saturday.
The event will be hosted at the Payette County rodeo grounds, with gates opening at 5 p.m., junior bulls beginning at 6 p.m., and the main event starting by 7 p.m.
Tickets will cost $10 for adults, $5 for youth ages 6 through 12, and there is no charge for children age 6 and younger. The Fruitland Fire Department is also raffling off a 1992 Chevrolet Corvette. Raffle tickets will be $20 each, and are available now through Saturday at the fire department.
All proceeds will go to the Fruitland Fire Department.
