FRUITLAND — The Grizzlies dropped a nail-biter to Homedale in the Snake River Valley Championship, 10-9, on Wednesday night, but their journey doesn’t conclude there. As a result of finishing as the SRV Runners-up, Fruitland advanced to the IHSAA 3A State Tournament.
The Grizzlies worked through three pitchers during the game, starting with sophomore Max Vidlak (6). Vidlak faced 10 batters while allowing three hits and five runs. He was followed by sophomore Coye Coffman (4), who pitched four innings while facing 24 batters. Coffman allowed seven hits for four runs, including one homerun. He was relieved by sophomore Jace Mordhorst (12), who faced 11 batters through two innings while allowing two hits for one run.
In the batter’s box, Fruitland was led by sophomore Quinn Hood (5), who hit a perfect 3-for-3 while earning two RBIs while scoring one run himself. He was followed by senior Zane Bidwell (7), who hit 3-for-5 earning one RBI and scoring two runs himself.
In the game, the Grizzlies jumped out to an early lead after they outscored the Trojans 3-0 in the first inning. However, Homedale quickly responded as they outscored Fruitland 5-0 in the second inning to steal the lead, 5-3.
Although the Trojans quickly responded, Fruitland did not allow their opponents to halt their momentum. They went on to outscore Homedale 5-1 in the third inning to regain the lead, 8-6.
Following a scoreless fourth inning, the Trojans found a rhythm at the bats to score an additional three runs while the Grizzlies brought in one run. As a result, the game was locked in a tie 9-9 heading into the sixth inning.
In the sixth inning, the Trojans earned a single run following a walk while the Grizzlies struggled to bring a base runner to home plate, leading to Homedale stealing the lead for the second time in the game, 10-9.
Neither team could find home plate in the seventh inning, resulting in the final score being 10-9 in the Trojans favor as they were crowned the 2023 SRV District Champions. Both teams will advance to the state tournament, opponent, date and time to be determined.
