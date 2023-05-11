FRUITLAND — The Grizzlies dropped a nail-biter to Homedale in the Snake River Valley Championship, 10-9, on Wednesday night, but their journey doesn’t conclude there. As a result of finishing as the SRV Runners-up, Fruitland advanced to the IHSAA 3A State Tournament.

The Grizzlies worked through three pitchers during the game, starting with sophomore Max Vidlak (6). Vidlak faced 10 batters while allowing three hits and five runs. He was followed by sophomore Coye Coffman (4), who pitched four innings while facing 24 batters. Coffman allowed seven hits for four runs, including one homerun. He was relieved by sophomore Jace Mordhorst (12), who faced 11 batters through two innings while allowing two hits for one run.



