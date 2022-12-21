FRUITLAND — On Tuesday, the Fruitland Grizzlies boys basketball team hosted the Buhl Indians, as they attempted to defend their home court in a nonconference matchup.
The two teams battled earlier in the season, when the Grizzlies traveled to Buhl High School earlier in December. In the game, Fruitland lost a hard-fought battle 62-56 led by senior guard Eddie Rodriguez (1) with 22 points and six rebounds.
In the second matchup between the two teams, the Grizzlies dominated their opponents in order to claim victory on their home court 55-29.
Fruitland surged ahead early in the game after they held Buhl to only nine points in the first half, and entered halftime with a 13-point lead, 23-9. Buhl attempted to battle their way into the game, but were unable to form a comeback after the Grizzlies outscored the Indians 22-20 in the second half to defeat Buhl 55-29.
“I thought we did a great job on the defensive end of the floor and boards. We held them to one shot on most possessions and gave ourselves a lot of second chances,” said Fruitland Head Coach Mark VanWeerdhuizen. “I thought we executed fairly well on offense and got great shots. We didn't shoot a great percentage from the perimeter, but that happens sometimes. It was a great effort by our players and a great way to go into the break.”
The Grizzlies were led by Rodriguez, who scored a total of 17 points while pulling down five rebounds and five steals. He was closely followed by senior forward Tyler Capps with 12 points.
