Fruitland junior Abbi Roubidoux passes the ball up court to her teammate to create a scoring opportunity during the Grizzlies game against the Columbia Wildcats on Nov. 16. The Grizzlies ended up losing the game to the Wildcats 53-28.
FRUITLAND — Recently, on Nov. 15-16, the Fruitland Grizzlies women’s basketball team started their 2021 basketball season against Vallivue and Columbia High School. The Grizzlies competed against Vallivue in their home opener on Nov. 15, and followed their home opener with an additional home game against Columbia on Nov. 16.
In the Grizzlies’ home opener, they were able to dominate the Vallivue Falcons in a one-sided event. The Grizzlies defense was able to apply enough pressure to hold the Falcons to less than 10 points per quarter, with the Falcons only scoring seven points in their highest scoring quarter. As a result, the Grizzlies were able to build a substantial lead on the offensive side of the ball. In the end, the Grizzlies were able to claim victory over the Falcons 49-18.
Following the Grizzlies first game, they competed against the Columbia Wildcats. Like the Grizzlies, the Wildcats have a fast paced game plan that puts a lot of pressure on the opposing team. As a result, Columbia was able to outscore the Grizzlies 29-11 in the first half.
In the second half, the Grizzlies made some adjustments, and were able to match the Wildcats in the third quarter, both teams scoring 10 points each. However, Columbia was able to continue increasing their lead in the fourth quarter, leading to the Wildcats defeating the Grizzlies 53-28.
Following the Grizzlies first two games, Fruitland will remain at home for their next game against Nampa High School on Nov. 20. Results from the game against Nampa weren’t included, due to the current edition’s deadline on Friday afternoon.
After the Grizzlies game against Nampa, the Grizzlies will compete in their first away game of the season, as they travel to New Plymouth High School to take on the Pilgrims on their home court, on Nov. 23, starting at 7:30 p.m.
As a result, the Grizzlies have been able to start their season with a record of 1-1, current as of the Friday deadline. Fruitland will continue through their non-conference schedule as they prepare for the Snake River Valley conference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.