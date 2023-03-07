Fruitland senior wing Theo Jackson (3) jumps to avoid defenders in an attempt to score on the jump shot over two Kimberly defenders during the consolation semifinals of the 2023 IHSAA State Tournament held in Meridian on Friday.
MERIDIAN — On Saturday, the No. 6 Fruitland Grizzlies boys basketball team traveled to Meridian High School to compete against the No. 8 Buhl Indians in the consolation championship of the IHSAA 3A Boys Basketball State Tournament, in order to determine which teams would finish in fifth and sixth place.
In the game, the Grizzlies were the first to score, as senior forward Tyler Capps (20) shot a 3-pointer from the wing to take an early 3-0 lead. Fruitland continued to utilize their momentum to extend their lead to 11-2 in the first four minutes of the game. However, Buhl battled their way back into the game throughout the remainder of the first quarter, but Fruitland held onto the lead 17-13.
In the second quarter, the Grizzlies got off to a quick start as seniors guard Luke Barinaga (5) and wing Caleb Davis (10) made back-to-back 3-pointers to extend their lead to double-digits. Fruitland continued to control the momentum of the first half, allowing them to further increase their lead prior to halftime. After they outscored their opponents 33-12 in the second quarter, the Grizzlies entered halftime with a substantial lead 50-25.
The Indians were the first to find the bottom of the net in the second half, scoring a 3-pointer, but the Grizzlies quickly responded as senior guard Eddie Rodriguez drove to the paint for a contested layup. The two teams continued to battle throughout the third quarter, but Fruitland struggled offensively. As a result, Buhl cut into the lead after they held the Grizzlies to only five points, but were unable to close the gap entirely 55-39.
Fruitland stood their ground in the final eight minutes of the game, and regained their offensive momentum to defeat their opponents 67-51.
Consequently, the Grizzlies finished the season with an overall record of 16-11, 7-3 Snake River Valley, while finishing fifth at the IHSAA 3A Boys Basketball State Tournament.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.