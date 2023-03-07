Grizzlies claw through Bulldogs in consolation semifinals

Fruitland senior wing Theo Jackson (3) jumps to avoid defenders in an attempt to score on the jump shot over two Kimberly defenders during the consolation semifinals of the 2023 IHSAA State Tournament held in Meridian on Friday.

 Dennis Lopez | FotoMundo America

MERIDIAN — On Saturday, the No. 6 Fruitland Grizzlies boys basketball team traveled to Meridian High School to compete against the No. 8 Buhl Indians in the consolation championship of the IHSAA 3A Boys Basketball State Tournament, in order to determine which teams would finish in fifth and sixth place.

In the game, the Grizzlies were the first to score, as senior forward Tyler Capps (20) shot a 3-pointer from the wing to take an early 3-0 lead. Fruitland continued to utilize their momentum to extend their lead to 11-2 in the first four minutes of the game. However, Buhl battled their way back into the game throughout the remainder of the first quarter, but Fruitland held onto the lead 17-13.



