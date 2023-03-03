MERIDIAN — On Thursday, the No. 6 Fruitland Grizzlies boys basketball team traveled to Meridian High School to compete against the No. 3 Teton Timberwolves in the first round of the IHSAA 3A Boys Basketball State Tournament.
Prior to the game, Teton defeated the McCall-Donnelly Vandals in the state play-in game 66-55, in order to advance to the state tournament bracket.
In the game, the Grizzlies battled with the Teton throughout the first half, and were able to claim a slight advantage prior to halftime 33-27, applying pressure on the higher-seeded Timberwolves.
However, Teton entered the second half with intensity, and went on a 8-2 offensive run to tie the game 35-35. The Timberwolves continued to utilize their momentum to steal the lead from the Grizzlies 44-38, as the intensity of the crowd rises.
Although Teton appeared to be in control of the momentum, the Grizzlies cut the lead to one point as senior guard Luke Barinaga (5) drained a 3-pointer, followed by senior guard Zane Bidwell (4) driving the lane for a layup. Shortly after, the Timberwolves responded with a 3-pointer of their own, extending their lead back to four points to close out the quarter.
As a result, the Grizzlies entered the fourth quarter down 47-44.
In the final eight minutes, the Grizzlies quickly stole the lead after a quick basket, followed by a 3-point shot by () to bring the score to 49-47. Three minutes into the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies extended their lead to four points after an inbound pass. However, the Timberwolves quickly responded with a 3-point shot to bring the score to 51-50, in Fruitland’s favor.
With nearly four minutes left in the game, junior point guard Brody Watson (13) drove the lane for a layup, but secured the and-one opportunity after making the shot through the contact. However, Watson was unable to connect on the free throw. Teton quickly responded to Watson’s shot, bringing the score to 53-52.
On the ensuing possession, Watson drove the lane for another basket, while being fouled once again — Watson did not connect on the free throw 55-52.
With less than two minutes left, the Grizzlies were locked in a tie game, after Teton drained a 3-point shot to bring the score to 57-57.
Following the shot, the Grizzlies called a timeout to discuss the game plan for the final minute of the game. As the clock ticked down, Fruitland passed the ball around to find the best scoring opportunity, but were unable to secure the victory as the layup missed. The Grizzlies pulled down the offensive rebound, but were unable to make the second-chance shot. Following the miss, the Timberwolves called timeout with three seconds left, as they attempted a half-court shot for the win, but the shot missed off the backboard, resulting in overtime.
The Timberwolves quickly jumped ahead of the Grizzlies after two 3-point shots to extend the lead to 63-57. Fruitland attempted to respond, but were quickly matched by Teton. The Grizzlies were unable to match the Timberwolves’ offensive output, as they were outscored 15-6 in overtime, resulting in Teton’s victory 72-63.
Up next, Fruitland will prepare to battle against the No. 7 Kimberly Bulldogs, to determine which team will advance to the Consolation Championship, tipping off at noon today.
