FRUITLAND — The Fruitland Grizzlies volleyball team (3-0, 0-0 Snake River Valley) traveled to La Grande to take on the Tigers in a nonconference matchup on the road. The Grizzlies claimed victory over their opponents 3-1 after four, hard-fought sets —25-15, 24-26, 25-18, 25-10.

Fruitland was led by sophomore Brooke Hardy with 26 kills, 18 digs and five blocks. She was closely followed by freshman Eva Wall, who accumulated 15 kills, 21 digs and three ace serves. Junior Aleksi Drollinger spread the ball around the court as she earned 32 assists, along with 12 digs. Senior Tyler Jerman, 20 digs, and junior Kayce Haun, 12 digs, were also an integral part of the Grizzlies’ victory. Individual stats were provided by Grizzlies’ Head Coach Rena Sitz.



