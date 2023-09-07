FRUITLAND — The Fruitland Grizzlies volleyball team (3-0, 0-0 Snake River Valley) traveled to La Grande to take on the Tigers in a nonconference matchup on the road. The Grizzlies claimed victory over their opponents 3-1 after four, hard-fought sets —25-15, 24-26, 25-18, 25-10.
Fruitland was led by sophomore Brooke Hardy with 26 kills, 18 digs and five blocks. She was closely followed by freshman Eva Wall, who accumulated 15 kills, 21 digs and three ace serves. Junior Aleksi Drollinger spread the ball around the court as she earned 32 assists, along with 12 digs. Senior Tyler Jerman, 20 digs, and junior Kayce Haun, 12 digs, were also an integral part of the Grizzlies’ victory. Individual stats were provided by Grizzlies’ Head Coach Rena Sitz.
In an interview with the Argus Observer through email, Sitz said, “This team is brand new from last season, but clicking well defensively early in the season. [They’re] athletic, hard working and really great kids!”
In the match, the Grizzlies started off strong as they claimed the first set by 10 points, 25-15. However, the Tigers immediately responded in the second set, but Fruitland battled back, forcing the set to the final rally. As the ball hit the hardwood, La Grande claimed a two-point advantage over Fruitland, and claimed the second set as a result 26-24.
The Grizzlies bounced back in the third and fourth sets, outscoring their opponents 50-28 between the two sets to ultimately defeat the Tigers 3-1.
Up next, Fruitland will prepare to host the Weiser Wolverines for the Grizzlies’ first SRV matchup of the season on Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m.
