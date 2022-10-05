FRUITLAND — On Tuesday, the Fruitland Grizzlies volleyball team hosted the Weiser Wolverines for a Snake River Valley matchup between the two teams.
In the first matchup between the two teams, the Lady Grizzlies claimed victory in a close match, 25-17, 21-25, 24-26, 25-15, 15-10; 3-2.
However, Fruitland made some adjustments for the second matchup, and claimed a shutout victory as a result — 25-20, 25-9, 25-14; 3-0.
In the first set, the Grizzlies and Wolverines battled back and forth for the early momentum of the match. By the conclusion of the set, the Grizzlies earned the early lead as they claimed victory in a close set 25-20.
Although the first set was a hard-fought battle, the Lady Grizzlies displayed their offensive capabilities as they outscored the Lady Wolverines 25-9 in the second set.
Fruitland continued to apply offensive pressure throughout the third set, as they utilized their momentum to claim victory in the third set 25-14, 3-0 overall.
With their victory over Weiser, Fruitland has improved their overall record to 12-0, 7-0 SRV, while Weiser has an overall record of 7-4, 5-2 SRV, with both conference losses being to Fruitland.
Weiser senior middle blocker Maddie Shirts led the Lady Wolverines with five kills, while junior libero Bailey Coleman (2) racked up nine digs in the conference match, according to Weiser Head Coach Lindsay Grant.
Fruitland individual stats were not included by the press deadline.
Up next, the Lady Grizzlies will travel to Payette High School to compete against the Pirates in another SRV matchup tomorrow, starting at 6 p.m.
For the Lady Wolverines, they will remain on their home court as they compete against the Parma Panthers in a SRV matchup tomorrow, starting at 6:30 p.m.
