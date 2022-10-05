FRUITLAND — On Tuesday, the Fruitland Grizzlies volleyball team hosted the Weiser Wolverines for a Snake River Valley matchup between the two teams.

In the first matchup between the two teams, the Lady Grizzlies claimed victory in a close match, 25-17, 21-25, 24-26, 25-15, 15-10; 3-2.



