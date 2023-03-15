featured Football From Pirates to Yotes: Gabe Ramos signs on with College of Idaho Spent 4-years on varsity at Payette High School Submitted information Mar 15, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Gabe Ramos, senior at Payette High School, pauses for a photo at the school surrounded by his family after signing to play football for the College of Idaho in Caldwell earlier this month. Payette's Gabe Ramos, right, carries the ball during a touchdown run during a game in September of 2020. Argus Observer, file Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PAYETTE — Gabe Ramos, senior at Payette High School, has committed to play football for the College of Idaho in Caldwell.Ramos started playing football when he was 5 years old, and started on varsity as a freshman. In high school, he played and started all four years on varsity.Ramos plans to attend the College of Idaho in the fall.Payette Coach Kipp Crofts was his coach throughout his high school career. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports School Systems Job Market Soccer (us) Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
