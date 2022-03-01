POCATELLO — On Feb. 25-26, all of the high schools throughout the state of Idaho gathered at Holt Arena, in Pocatello, ID, for the All-Classification IHSAA Girls Wrestling State Tournament.
In the Snake River Valley conference, there were a total of four wrestlers that placed on the podium, earning a medal, including one from Payette, two from Weiser, and one from Fruitland.
Subsequently, as a team, Weiser finished in 11th, scoring a total of 30 points. Followed by the Pirates, who placed 20th with 16 points, in addition to the Grizzlies, who scored 10 points.
For Payette, the Pirates junior Jordan Barrett (126 lbs), as the second seed, began the tournament with a close match settled by a 1-point decision, with Barrett claiming victory 5-4 to advance to the semifinals. Barrett defeated her opponent, from Emmett High School, in another, closely-fought match 5-3. However, in the championship, Barrett fell to the top-seeded wrestler from Coeur D’ Alene High School, by pin in the second round. As a result, Barrett finished the state tournament in second place.
For the Wolverines, junior Whitney Turner (182 lbs) lost her first round match by decision 10-1, dropping her into the consolation bracket. However, Turner fought back, pinning her next opponent eight seconds into the third round. Turner advanced to the consolation semifinals, where she defeated her opponent, from Preston High School, by pin one minute and 39 seconds into the first round. Consequently, Turner battled her way to the consolation championship, where she defeated her Bear Lake opponent by pin, one minute into the second round. As a result, Turner claimed third place.
Additionally, the Wolverines sophomore Audrey Deleon also lost her first-round match, but fought through the consolation bracket, in order to qualify for the consolation championship. Deleon defeated her opponent, in the consolation quarterfinals, by decision 10-7, in order to advance to the consolation semifinals, where she defeated her opponent by decision 9-8. In the consolation championship, Deleon made quick work of her opponent, from Meridian High School, winning by pin 56 seconds into the first round.
For the Grizzlies, sophomore Mariah Skelly lost to her first-round opponent, the No. 1 seed. As a result, Skelly dropped into the consolation bracket. Skelly defeated her consolation opponent by pin, 17 seconds into the second round. However, she wasn’t able to claim victory in the following match. As a result, Skelly would compete in the fifth-and-sixth-place match to compete against her opponent, from Capital High School, claiming victory by pin 56 seconds into the second round to take fifth place.
Subsequently, the 2022 wrestling season concluded as the IHSAA State Tournament came to an end. Ultimately, the SRV conference placed four wrestlers on the podium in the all-classification girls tournament.
