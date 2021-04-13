Four Rivers Prep tennis players competed in their first match of the season on Monday against Baker City. The boys’ team won 6-2 and the girls won 4-0.
“Not bad for a little 1A school,” said Principal Raeshelle Meyer, in an email sharing the information.
For their next match, the teams will play at home against Nyssa at 4 p.m. Friday.
Have results or info from the game?
Send it to us at editor@argusobserver.com or call them in to Editor Leslie Thompson (541) 823-4818.
