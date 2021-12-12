ONTARIO — Recently, on Dec. 9, the Four Rivers Senior Preparatory School basketball teams hosted the Elgin Huskies for a non-league matchup between the two schools. Although the teams aren’t in the same league, the Huskies are a team that the Falcons may compete against in the state playoffs, due to both teams being in the 1A classification.
Both the men’s and the women’s basketball teams competed, starting with the women’s game, and followed by the men’s game, shortly after. As a result, the Four Rivers Falcons were able to split their games with Elgin, due to the women’s team losing 46-15, whereas the men’s team was able to claim victory over the Huskies 69-21.
In the game, the women’s team appeared to struggle defensively, allowing the Huskies control the momentum of the game. However, throughout the game, the Lady Falcons continued to battle with the Huskies until the time on the clock expired. In the end, the Lady Falcons were unable to claim victory over the Elgin Huskies.
For the men’s team, the Falcons were able to utilize their height, along with their athletic ability, to jump out to an early, and substantial, lead in the first half. Additionally, the Falcons took advantage of their depth, rotating their various athletes, in order to refrain from fatigue. As the Falcons remained energized, they were able to apply a large amount of defensive pressure, which allowed them to create a multitude of scoring opportunities. As a result, the Falcons were able to outscore the Huskies 22-0 in the first quarter, and continued to carry their momentum into the second quarter, outscoring the Huskies 15-7 to bring the overall score to 37-7 as the teams went into the locker room for halftime.
Following the halftime break, the Huskies were able to make the adjustments that allowed them to find their way to the rim on a frequent basis, but were unable to close the gap between the two teams. Consequently, the Falcons continued to attack the hoop on the offensive side of the court, in order to increase their lead, as well as claim victory over the Huskies 69-21.
Following their games against Elgin, the Falcons’ basketball teams competed in the Arlington Snowball Tournament, hosted at Arlington High School. Results from the tournament were unavailable by the Friday deadline.
Up next, the Falcons’ basketball teams will travel to Pine Eagle High School to take on the Spartans in their final non-league game before entering the league portion of their schedule. The game will take place on Dec. 17, at Pine Eagle High School, starting at 5 p.m. The second game will follow the conclusion of the first game.
