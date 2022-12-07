ELGIN — On Tuesday, the Four Rivers boys and girls basketball teams traveled to Elgin High School to compete against the Huskies in a non-league matchup. In the games, the boys defeated their opponents in a high-scoring display 62-19 while the Lady Falcons claimed victory in a down-to-the-wire matchup that was settled in overtime 39-37, securing the sweep.

In the boys game, the Falcons were the first to score when senior Brennen Hutchins (32) drove the lane, assisted by sophomore Demetrius Fuentes (24). Four Rivers continued to dominate their opponents throughout the duration of the first quarter, earning a substantial lead early in the game 28-0.



