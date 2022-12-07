ELGIN — On Tuesday, the Four Rivers boys and girls basketball teams traveled to Elgin High School to compete against the Huskies in a non-league matchup. In the games, the boys defeated their opponents in a high-scoring display 62-19 while the Lady Falcons claimed victory in a down-to-the-wire matchup that was settled in overtime 39-37, securing the sweep.
In the boys game, the Falcons were the first to score when senior Brennen Hutchins (32) drove the lane, assisted by sophomore Demetrius Fuentes (24). Four Rivers continued to dominate their opponents throughout the duration of the first quarter, earning a substantial lead early in the game 28-0.
In the second quarter, the Huskies responded on the defensive side of the court, and began to diminish the Falcons’ offensive output. As a result, Elgin outscored Four Rivers 8-6 in the second quarter, but the Falcons remained in the lead at halftime 34-8.
Elgin scored the first points of the second half, but Four Rivers’ defense continued to stand strong on the court. Consequently, the Falcons surged ahead of their opponents after they outscored the Huskies 21-9 in the third quarter to increase their lead to 55-17.
Neither team could find a rhythm offensively, but Four Rivers continued to outscore their opponents 7-2 to claim victory in dominant fashion 62-19.
For the Lady Falcons, they started off strong as sophomore Olivia Chavez (23) scored the first points of the game after pulling down the offensive rebound. Throughout the remainder of the first quarter, the Lady Huskies took control of the momentum of the game as they outscored Four Rivers 11-4.
The two teams continued to battle through the second quarter, but the score deficit remained the same after both teams scored six points respectively, prior to the end of the first half. As a result, Elgin entered halftime with the lead 17-10.
In the second half, the Lady Huskies were the first to score after making two shots from the free-throw line. Midway through the third quarter, the Lady Falcons brough the score within four points. However, Elgin surged ahead of Four Rivers through the remaining four minutes to enter the fourth quarter with an 11-point lead, 26-15.
In the fourth quarter, the Lady Falcons quickly began to slim their opponent’s lead when senior Mariana Lopez (13) hit a 3-pointer to start the half, assisted by sophomore Adriana Chavez (15). The 3-point shot sparked a shift in momentum, resulting in the Lady Falcons bringing the score within three points 26-23 with less than five minutes left in the game.
The two teams continued to fight for leverage throughout the remaining minutes, when Four Rivers broke through Elgin’s defense to take the lead with two minutes left in the game 29-28, after sophomore Leah Benson (11) dished the ball to Chavez (23) for the go-ahead basket.
However, the Lady Huskies regained the lead late in the game, but Four Rivers responded under pressure to tie the game in the final moments of regulation. The Lady Falcons earned the opportunity for a last-second, half-court shot to take the lead at the buzzer, but were unsuccessful.
As a result, the game was forced into overtime to decide the victor.
In overtime, Four Rivers quickly took the lead when freshman Ariel Martinez (2) dished the ball to Chavez (23) for a mid-range jumpshot. Following multiple free-throw attempts, the Lady Falcons held onto a 4-point lead midway through the overtime period, 37-33.
However, the Lady Huskies slightly diminished Four Rivers’ lead after making two free throws in the final minute of the game 37-35.
With 30 seconds left in the game, Chavez (23) forced a foul to earn two, late-game free throws. Despite the pressure, Chavez (23) sinked both free throws to further increase the Lady Falcons’ lead to 39-35 with short time left in the game. Elgin quickly created a scoring opportunity to bring the game with 2-points once again 39-37, and had the chance to take the lead, or tie the game, with a buzzer-beater shot. However, Four Rivers' defense stood strong to claim victory in overtime 39-37.
Up next, the Four Rivers boys and girls basketball teams will travel to Powder Valley High School to compete against the Imbler Panthers in the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament on Thursday, starting at 4 and 5:30 p.m. (PT).
