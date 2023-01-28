JORDAN VALLEY — On Friday, the Four Rivers Community School boys and girls basketball teams traveled to Jordan Valley High School to compete against the Mustangs in a High Desert League matchup, the first game between these two teams.

In the boys game, the Falcons displayed their offensive capabilities while attempting to hold the Mustangs on the defensive side of the court to further improve their league record. Although Jordan Valley created multiple scoring opportunities, Four Rivers outscored their opponents 51-39 throughout the duration of the game.



