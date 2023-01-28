JORDAN VALLEY — On Friday, the Four Rivers Community School boys and girls basketball teams traveled to Jordan Valley High School to compete against the Mustangs in a High Desert League matchup, the first game between these two teams.
In the boys game, the Falcons displayed their offensive capabilities while attempting to hold the Mustangs on the defensive side of the court to further improve their league record. Although Jordan Valley created multiple scoring opportunities, Four Rivers outscored their opponents 51-39 throughout the duration of the game.
As a result, the boys team increased their overall record to 9-8, 3-1 HDL.
The Lady Falcons struggled to match the Mustangs offensive output throughout all four quarters, as they competed against one of the top teams in the HDL. Consequently, they were defeated 50-18, bringing their overall record to 4-11, 0-3 HDL.
Additionally, the Falcons competed against Huntington High School on Saturday, but the results were not included as a result of the Friday deadline for the Sunday edition of the Argus Observer.
Up next, Four Rivers will prepare to travel to Crane High School for a non-league matchup on Tuesday, starting at 6 and 7:30 p.m. (PT), as the teams near the end of the regular season.
