ONTARIO — Earlier this week, the Nyssa Bulldogs traveled to Ontario in order to take on the Four Rivers Falcons in men’s and women’s soccer. The game was hosted at Ontario Optimist Park, which will be the location of the home soccer games for the Four Rivers Community School.
The women’s game was a close, hard fought matchup between the two teams. The game was tied for a large majority of the game with a plethora of opportunities on both sides, while the defense and goalies were standing their ground. Midway through the second half, the Four Rivers Falcons junior Mariana Lopez (3) managed to score a deep goal from outside the box, allowing the Falcons to take a 2-1 lead. Towards the end of the second half, Nyssa Bulldogs senior defender Kate Vineyard (15) saw an opening in the field, and decided to take the ball ‘coast to coast’ for the tying goal, late in the game. Subsequently, the game between the Falcons and Bulldogs women’s soccer teams resulted in a tie, 2-2.
The Bulldogs men’s team started the game with a goal in mind, scoring three goals in the first half while holding the Falcons to zero. When the two teams came out in the second half, they continued their battle as Falcon and Bulldog athletes were flying across the field giving all their energy on the field, which wasn’t assisted by the hot, sunny day with zero clouds in sight. The Falcons managed to fight their way into Bulldog territory to score a goal during the second half. Although, the Bulldogs managed to tack on 4 more points, as well. Consequently, the game between the Falcons and Bulldogs men’s soccer teams resulted in a victory for Nyssa, 7-1.
The Bulldogs will continue their season with their conference opponent, Irrigon High School. The two teams will remain in Nyssa for a conference game on their home turf on Friday, September 24 at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. The Falcons will continue their season by traveling to Payette Soccer Complex to take on the Payette Pirates in their last non-conference game of the season on Saturday, September 18 at 11 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. After the conclusion of their game versus Payette, the Falcons will begin their conference games with Riverside High School on Friday, September 24 at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
