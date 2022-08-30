Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

FRUITLAND — Recently, the Fruitland High School football team has welcomed a new head football coach. Fruitland alumni, and former National Football League offensive lineman, Jordan Gross has accepted the head coaching position for the Fruitland Grizzlies football team, and was on the sidelines with the team for the first game of the season versus Columbia.

During his 11 seasons in the NFL, he was selected to the Pro Bowl three separate times, earned First-Team All-Pro honors in 2008, and played in Super Bowl XXXVIII.



Tags

Load comments