FRUITLAND — Recently, the Fruitland High School football team has welcomed a new head football coach. Fruitland alumni, and former National Football League offensive lineman, Jordan Gross has accepted the head coaching position for the Fruitland Grizzlies football team, and was on the sidelines with the team for the first game of the season versus Columbia.
During his 11 seasons in the NFL, he was selected to the Pro Bowl three separate times, earned First-Team All-Pro honors in 2008, and played in Super Bowl XXXVIII.
He has since returned to his hometown to be a farmer, as referenced by a 20 minute YouTube video on the Carolina Panthers page, along with coaching the football team that he used to suit up for.
The Argus Observer has reached out to Gross in an attempt to set up an interview to provide further information on his decision to take the coaching position, but have not had the opportunity to meet with him. As a result, more information will be provided in an upcoming article in the Argus.
Additionally, in tomorrow’s edition of the Argus Observer, there will be a football insert that the Argus publishes each year. However, the football section was published prior to receiving the information regarding the coaching change. As a result, the football insert references the former head coach Dane Cook.
Cook is no longer the head coach for the Fruitland Grizzlies, due to undetermined reasoning. There were no comments from Fruitland High School, as of the press deadline.
