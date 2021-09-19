PORTLAND — The United States Department of Agriculture, USDA, Forest Service will waive fees on day-use recreation sites in Washington and Oregon on National Public Lands Day, Saturday, September 25, 2021. Fees will also be waived in honor of our on Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11, 2021.
The Forest Service offers several fee-free days annually to encourage Americans to explore the outdoors and visit their public lands. Find more information at https://bit.ly/3AwZeAs.
The fee waiver includes many Forest Service picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads, and visitor centers. Fees for camping, cabin rentals, or other permits still apply. Fees will continue to be charged at recreation sites operated by concessionaires unless the individual manager chooses to participate.
We welcome visitors to our 17 National Forests in Washington and Oregon and ask the public to recreate responsibly so we can maintain these opportunities for all to enjoy.
Know before you goCheck for recent fire activity, public use restrictions, and closures. Be aware that recently fire-affected areas continue to contain hazards, even after the fire is out. Research your route, and plan alternate routes in case you have to change your plans. Understand that cell phone service may not be available in some forest areas, and many Forest Service roads are not maintained for low-clearance vehicles — drivers routed onto unmaintained roads by GPS maps may get stranded.
Make sure someone knows where you are goingTell a friend or family member where you plan to go, and when you plan to return — someone who can monitor for emergencies in the area you’ll visit and alert authorities to where you are, if needed. Make sure you carry the “ten outdoor essentials,” even for short trips. Hunting seasons vary by state and local unit; if you are outdoors
Watch out for weather changesWeather conditions can change quickly, especially at higher elevations. Dress in multiple layers of clothing, made from insulating materials (wool or synthetic fibers, not cotton), that can be added or removed as needed.
The Forest Service manages 24 million acres of national forest lands in the Pacific Northwest and over 3,000 world-class outdoor recreation areas, facilities, and programs. No fees are charged at any time on 98% of national forests and grasslands, and approximately two-thirds of developed recreation sites in national forests and grasslands can be used for free.
