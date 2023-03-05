ONTARIO — The statewide campaign, Food for all Oregonians, received more than 200 testimonies in support of Senate Bill 610, however there was also submitted opposition to the bill as evidenced by testimony submitted to the Senate Committee on Human Services, the committee overseeing the
The purpose of SB 610 is to extend food assistance to over 62,000 Oregonians faced with the prospect of ongoing hunger. The legislation was heard in the Senate Committee for Human Services on Monday, Feb. 27.
The committee is made up of Chairwoman Dist. 8 Sen. Sara Gelser Blouin, Vice Chairman Dist. 2 Sen. Art Robinson and committee members: Dist. 7 Sen. James Manning Jr., Dist. 4 Sen. Floyd Prozanski and Dist. 16 Sen. Suzanne Weber.
Gelser Blouin “temporarily opened a public hearing” for both SB 610 and SB 856 and “invited up” Dist. 20 Sen. Mark Meek and Dist. 29 Sen. Bill Hansell to speak.
“And the reason we’ve opened these both up is they’re very similar and the question is the breadth of the populations,” she stated.
Hansell said he is in support of SB 856 and said he “urged” support for it as a “stand alone bill.”
Folllowing Hansell’s comments, Meek also said he in support of SB 856 and asked to get this bill “moved along” to the joint Ways and Means Committee “for consideration.”
Support for SB 610
Dist. 18 Sen. Wlnsvey Campos, one of the chief sponsors of this bill, was the next speaker invited to speak and said she was “incredibly proud to sponsor Senate Bill 610” emphasizing “everyone should have access to food” regardless of where those people were born.
“No Oregonian should go hungry, it’s as simple as that,” said Campos.
She said that poverty is one of the “root causes” that contribute to the hunger problem being faced by Oregonians. Campos went on to say that the food insecurity “disproportionately” affects “communities of color, recent immigrants, families with children,” households whose main providers are single mothers, those with disabilities, the LGBTQ+ communities and residents in rural communities.
Campos then spoke of how her own family was on the SNAP program and she knows what it’s like to get through a day “without proper nutrition.”
She then said that many of the people that this program would benefit are part of the “economic engine of this country” and said it has garnered the support of 75 community organizations before urging support for this bill.
The next to speak was Dist. 46 Rep. Khanh Pham, who also expressed support for the SB 610 and said she is “honored to be a sponsor of Senate Bill 610.” She said that “one in eight Oregonians still face hunger.”
Common theme
A recurring theme in the testimonies that are in support of SB 610 is that the issue of hunger existed in Oregon’s communities long before the COVID-19 pandemic and that the health and economic impacts were further deepened as a result of this crisis.
Local support for SB 610
Residents in Eastern Oregon submitted testimony in favor of SB 610, following are excerpts from those testimonies.
Eduardo Melendrez of Ontario
“This bill ensures all of our neighbors, regardless of immigration status, have access to the food they need to keep them and their families healthy. I strongly believe that this bill aligns with SDGs, and is a must for our community to also take part in ending hunger. SB 610 is good for Oregon. I support it because I believe that all of our neighbors in Oregon deserve access to food, regardless of where they were born. Hunger was a crisis in our communities before the pandemic, and the health and economic impacts of COVID-19 have fallen hardest on our immigrant and refugee neighbors. Immigrants, refugees and Compact of Free Association (COFA) community members, in particular, have long faced higher rates of hunger and poverty in Oregon.”
Clinton Shock, On behalf of: Our family and company
“We enthusiastically support the widest possible availability of SNAP benefits to all residents of Oregon who quality based on financial need.”
Yesenia Hernandez, on behalf of: EUVALCREE
“EUVALCREE’s and Rural Oregon’s diverse community will benefit immensely from SB 610. Living in a small, rural community places us at a higher disadvantage for food access, with already limited resources. Food for All Oregonians will create a state-funded program that eliminates exclusions to SNAP and make applying for assistance more welcoming. This bill will ensure everyone is aware of this vital support through community navigation and outreach, improved language access and more. It will also build on successful, community-driven navigator models to ensure trust and community safety. No child, or human, should ever be left hungry.”
Opposition to SB 610
Not everyone in Oregon is in support of SB 610 as evidenced by excerpts from submitted opposition testimony.
Debra Watson of Grant’s Pass
“How does providing SNAP to undocumented workers benefit the legal tax paying citizens of this state? Why do you our elected officials care more about non citizens then you do about the people who elect you and pay your salaries? This is just more of the same corruption that Oregon is famous for. Pay out of state people living wages to do remote jobs and use my tax dollars to fly them back in, ODOT workers stealing millions from us and then ODOT creating a toll to tax citizens to pay for the theft of our tax dollars, let's not forget the unemployment department computers that we can't figure out how to modernize, or The OLCC officials that are basically organized criminals.”
Chad Kernutt of Albany, On behalf of: Tax Paying American Citizens
“I say enough is enough and no more pandering to law breakers and those who cheat their way to get what they want already showing that it's nothing for them to break the laws of this country. If you are going to break our laws to get here cheating others who are waiting in line doing it the right way than you should not
expect a welcome mat and being able to be indigent and dependent on the citizens of that country and be able to get a free ride and be a free loader with your permanent stay.”
Hal Smith of Salem
“This bill only makes the magnet stronger to attract people to the State illegally. The taxpayers already have to pay more for schools, public safety, and any other service or program accessed or affected by those here illegally. If the proponents would apply the same metrics to the taxpayers that they want applied to the illegals it would be clear that this bill is unjust, unfair, insulting and just plain wrong. As demand for food goes up, so go the prices. If demand is lowered, so go the prices. Meanwhile, the taxpayer never gets a piece of the pie.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.