Fly fishing film fest starts today; Pacific Northwest gets virtual access

A dandy Arctic char as seen in the film “Iqaluk,” a far northern fly-fishing adventure to Nunavik. This film was shown in the 2020 film festival. The 2021 rendition of the festival, which is virtual, gets underway tonight.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST

The International Fly Fishing Film Festival, coming virtually to Oregon, Washington and Idaho begins today. It features 10 films, 6- to 16-minutes in length, from around the globe showcasing the passion, lifestyle, and culture of fly fishing.

Admission to the Pacific Northwest International Fly Fishing Film Festival is $15 and may be accessed at http://bit.ly/2021fishinflicks. Viewers may log on to the site anytime within 48 hours of the 7 p.m. showing.

Once logged in, access to the film will be granted for 7 days.

In addition to the films, there will be fly-fishing product giveaways and other promotions at the event.

One attendee will be selected to win the 2021 Grand Prize drawing consisting of fly-fishing gear provided by International Fly Fishing Film Festival sponsors and valued at thousands of dollars.

The event is sponsored by the Fly Fishing Show.

Total virtual IF4 film festival viewing time is 115 minutes, said Chris Bird, festival producer.

Following are some of the films to be screened.

• "Turbo Giants," by InTents Media: An adventure to the Seychelles off the coast of Africa in search of exceptionally large giant trevally.

• "The Art of Fly Fishing," by Bluff Line Media and is the winner of the inaugural Stimmie Award. “Stimmies” are presented by Fly Fusion Magazine to encourage and reward producers of fly-fishing films by previously unknown filmmakers. The film profiles artist Brooke Belohlavek’s passion for fly fishing and painting.

• "The Wanderer," 2021 IF4 Original: Where do we go to escape? Journey to a

sanctuary in the heart of the Rocky Mountain West.

• "Tuna Fuerte," by PopFizz Productions: A group of fly-fishing friends embark on a trip

to Colombia in search of the tuna that call those waters home.

Others include "Raising Ghosts," a steelhead odyssey; "Baltics," tangling with Baltic salmon; and "Raised on Rainbows," the story of a fly-fishing family navigating early parenthood.

For more information and film trailers, visit flyfilmfest.com.

About the film fest

Founded in 2011, The International Fly Fishing Film Festival (IF4) is an inclusive and far-reaching fly-fishing film event. Consisting of short and feature-length films produced by professional filmmakers from all corners of the globe, the IF4 showcases the passion, lifestyle, and culture of fly fishing. The films have captured the attention of anglers around the world.

