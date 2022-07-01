CORVALLIS — The Oregon State Beavers left-handed pitcher Cooper Hjerpe and outfielder Jacob Melton went a perfect 7-for-7 in All-American honors in 2022. The duo were both named first-team All-Americans by Baseball America on June 27, while right-handed pitcher Ben Ferrer was named to the organization’s third team.
In addition to Baseball America, Hjpere and Melton were named first-team selections by the College Baseball Foundation; Collegiate Baseball; D1Baseball.com; the American Baseball Coaches Association, ABCA; the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, NCBWA; and Perfect Game. The duo mark the fifth and sixth players in OSU history to be named first team by five or more organizations, joining Michael Conforto, 2014; Jake Thompson, 2017; Trevor Larnach, 2018; and Adley Rutschman, 2019.
For Ferrer, it marked his second third-team honor as he was also recognized by D1Baseball.com last week.
Hjerpe accumulated an 11-2 record and 2.53 earned run average, ERA, in the 2022 season, leading the Pac-12 conference in both categories. He also led the nation with a school-record 161 strikeouts, becoming the first Beaver to do so. His 11 wins, meanwhile, were one shy of tying for the nation’s lead.
Hjerpe struck out 10 or more in eight of his 17 starts, including 17 strikeouts on April 1 versus their Pac-12 opponent, Stanford University — equaling Mason Smith’s school-record set in 1994. Hjerpe also pitched throughout at least five innings in 16 of his 17 starts; he posted quality starts 10 times.
Melton batted .360 and hit 22 doubles with 17 home runs throughout the season. The Medford native drove in 83 runs, which tied Adley Rutschman, 2018, for the most ever in a single season at Oregon State. He set the Oregon State single-season record with 175 total bases, while also stealing 21 bases.
Ferrer went 4-0 in 2022, posting a 1.72 ERA. Opponents batted just .176 against him, and Ferrer allowed 38 hits in 62 2/3 innings. He picked up three saves and recorded 78 strikeouts.
The Beavers ended the 2022 season with four All-Americans as outfielder Justin Boyd was named a second-teamer by the NCBWA. The 2022 Beavers join OSU’s 2006, four; 2017, four; and 2018, six, teams with four or more All-Americans.
Additionally, the OSU baseball team has had at least one All-American every year since the 2011 season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.