Falcons' senior Yair Carrillo (20) prepares to throw the ball down line to his teammate, junior Keegan Maupin (22) to try to take an offensive advantage during the senior night game against Umatilla on Oct. 23.
Four Rivers' seniors Ignacia Solis (23), left, and Fatima Juarez (12), right, apply defensive pressure to try to take over possession of the ball during the senior night game against Umatilla on Oct. 23.
ONTARIO — On Oct. 23, the Four Rivers Falcons hosted the Umatilla Vikings for a 3A/2A/1A-Special District 6, 3A/2A/1A-SD6, league matchup. The Falcons were able to sweep the Vikings during the final home games of the regular season, in addition to acknowledging the senior athletes from both teams.
The men’s team had the opportunity to honor two senior athletes, Fernando Hernandez (13) and Yair Carrillo (20), whereas the Lady Falcons were able to acknowledge five senior athletes, Nicole Alvarez (5), Fatima Juarez (12), Emma Madera (13), Kristy Juarez (18), and Ignacia Solis (23). The athletes were honored by the community during the joint senior day, as they were presented with various gifts and mementos from their family, friends, and supporters.
In the game, the Lady Falcons’ defense was locked on Umatilla’s star player in an attempt to limit her offensive impact to the game. Meanwhile, the Four Rivers offense was able to spread the ball around to apply offensive pressure in order to create scoring opportunities. As a result, the Lady Falcons were able to conclude the regular season with a victory over Umatilla, 5-3.
For the men’s team, the Falcons’ defense was able to limit the Vikings offensive pressure throughout the game in order to hold them to only one goal. However, the Falcons’ offense jumped out to a lead, scoring the first three goals of the game. As a result, Four Rivers was able to conclude the regular season with a victory over the Vikings, 3-1.
As the season concluded, the Lady Falcons were able to finish the regular season with an overall record of 6-6-2, and a league record of 5-3-2. For the men’s team, the Falcons were able to finish with an overall record of 6-6-2, and a league record of 5-3-2.
