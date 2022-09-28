Falcons split with Bulldogs in league matchup

Four Rivers sophomore Leah Benson (2) goes shoulder to shoulder with Bulldogs senior Ella Draper (6) in a battle for possession of the ball during the league game on Tuesday.

 Mikhail LeBow | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — On Tuesday, the Four Rivers Senior Preparatory soccer teams hosted the Nyssa Bulldogs for a 3A/2A/1A Special District 6 matchup. The Lady Falcons kicked off the competition, claimed victory the Lady Bulldogs 4-1, followed by the boys, who were defeated by the Bulldogs 5-3 in a close battle.

In the game, the Lady Falcons and Bulldogs were in a back-and-forth battle in the first half, with Four Rivers claiming a slight lead 2-1.



Tags

Load comments