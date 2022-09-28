Falcons split with Bulldogs in league matchup

ONTARIO — On Tuesday, the Four Rivers Senior Preparatory soccer teams hosted the Nyssa Bulldogs for a 3A/2A/1A Special District 6 matchup. The Lady Falcons kicked off the competition, claimed victory the Lady Bulldogs 4-1, followed by the boys, who were defeated by the Bulldogs 5-3 in a close battle.
In the game, the Lady Falcons and Bulldogs were in a back-and-forth battle in the first half, with Four Rivers claiming a slight lead 2-1.
However, the Lady Falcons surged ahead in the second half to defeat their league opponents 4-1.
For the boys, the Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead in the first 20 minutes of the game, after scoring three goals to take a 3-0 lead.
Four Rivers battled back, but were unable to close the gap created by Nyssa early in the game.
As a result, Nyssa defeated Four Rivers 5-3 for the league win.
Up next, the Lady Falcons will remain on their home field to compete against Echo/Stanfield in another league matchup against the Cougars on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m, whereas the boys will will be on the road as they travel to Riverside High School on Oct. 7 with the game starting at 6 p.m. and Irrigon High School on Oct. 8, starting at 1 p.m.
The Lady Bulldogs will also host Echo/Stanfield while they are on the road. However, the Bulldogs will compete against the Cougars on Friday, starting at 4 p.m., while the boys will host the Payette Pirates on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m.
